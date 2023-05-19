A 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami warning for an Australian island





A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck southeast New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami on an Australian island.

Geoscience Australia reported a 7.6-magnitude earthquake at 1pm southeast of the Loyalty Islands which includes New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

The Met Office has issued a tsunami watch for Lord Howe Island, a popular holiday destination in eastern Australia with a population of 300.

“At this stage, no tsunamis have been observed that might threaten Australia,” the office said.

The office added that in the event of a tsunami, Lord Howe Island could be affected at around 4.15pm.

The office said that the danger of a tsunami to the marine environment brings with it dangerous cracks, waves and strong sea currents.

There could also be “spot excess” on the island’s foreshore.

“While evacuations are not necessary for areas of maritime threat, people in these areas are advised to get out of the water and move away from the immediate water edge,” the office said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said tsunamis could reach between one and three meters above the tide level in Vanuatu.

The authority added that waves can reach one meter above the tide level in New Caledonia, Fiji and New Zealand.

