Johnny Depp talks film return after Amber Heard scandal – BBC News
Johnny Depp has spoken to the BBC about his return to film after a three-year hiatus. The Hollywood actress attended the premiere of the film Jeanne du Barry, in which she plays Louis XV, on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival. It is Depp’s first major role since a series of high-profile court battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Please subscribe here: http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#JohnnyDepp #CannesFilmFestival #BBCNews
