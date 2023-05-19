A 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck the New York metro area





Shake and wake up!

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck the New York metropolitan area early Friday morning, Fox Weather confirmed to The Post, keeping many across the city awake because of the quake.

The quake hit south of Hastings-on-Hudson in Westchester County around 2 a.m., while the roar appeared to be concentrated in White Plains, Yonkers and parts of northeastern New Jersey, according to Christopher Tate, a Fox meteorologist.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.

A resident claimed to have felt the slight quake as far away as Danbury, Conn., according to the USGS.

Shocked locals took to Twitter after the rare earthquake.

“Did New York have an earthquake????? HELLO,” one Twitter user tweeted.

Another wrote: “When earthquakes follow you from Cali to New York (I woke up from my home sleep at 2am).”

A map showing where the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck early Friday morning. Oct. 22, 2022, in Hastings-on-Hudson, Getty Images

Did New York have an earthquake? Welcome?

– Gene !! (@newyorknoshoes) May 19, 2023

“I think New York just had an earthquake…. because my bed was shaking and it woke me up,” tweeted another user who reported feeling the earthquake.

According to the USGS, earthquakes of magnitude 3 or less usually won’t cause significant damage but are powerful enough to be felt by those in the affected area.

Significant damage usually only occurs when the earthquake’s magnitude is around 5.5 or higher.

In August 2011, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck the East Coast and some Canadian experiences, bringing serious attention to the dangers that might arise in unsuspecting regions of eastern North America.

“Destructive earthquakes don’t strike the eastern United States very often, but the potential consequences of not understanding and planning for such events with their widespread shaking could be severe,” a senior USGS official told the agency in 2021.

NESEC reports that the largest recorded earthquake to hit New York was a 5.9 magnitude earthquake on the New York-Canada border on September 5, 1944, causing minor damage to surrounding towns.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Buffalo suburbs in early February.

