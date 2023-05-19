The earthquake shakes Hudson Valley, other parts of New York State





Didn’t you feel it? Some Hudson Valley residents say they felt the earth move.

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake was reported early Friday morning in Westchester County, New York City and two other states.

An earthquake has been reported in Westchester County, New York City

The small but notable epicenter was just south of Hastings-on-Hudson.

Nearby places included Dobbs Ferry, Yonkers and Eastchester. Nearly 140 residents have reported feeling the earthquake, to the USGS, as of this writing.

The USGS classifies the earthquake as a Category 4 earthquake. Officials say Category 4 earthquakes come with “mild” shaking.

Residents in Yonkers and across Westchester County also felt the ground move, CBS 880 reports.

The quake occurred at around 1:53 a.m. on Friday.

The earthquake was felt in Yonkers, Hastings-on-Hudson, Bronx

People in the Bronx also felt the quake, which was also reported in northeastern New Jersey and Danbury, Connecticut, ABC reports.

“I assumed maybe some trucks were going by, but I’m literally sitting here, the ground shook a lot, the house shook a lot,” Erica Diggs told ABC.

No damages or injuries have been reported, as of this report.

There are fault lines in Ramaba and New York City. The Ramapop fault line is diagonal across the region.

44 of the largest earthquakes ever rocked New York State

Earthquakes are no stranger to New York. There have been 44 hits in the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

