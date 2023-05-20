A minor earthquake occurs in northwest Ohio near Walbridge on Friday





The minor magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred south of Walbridge at approximately 8:17 p.m

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck south of Walbridge Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey. A slight shaking can be felt.

According to the Lake Township Fire Department, there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Lake Township Fire Chief Barrett Dorner said he felt his house shake.

“I first looked at the radar to see if there was lightning in the area, if there was thunder very close to us,” Dorner said. When that wasn’t the case, Dorner said he soon learned of a minor earthquake in his jurisdiction.

Afterwards, the department went around the area examining residents and surveying any potential damage.

“We’ve made it a habit, even if there’s a severe thunderstorm moving in the middle of the night, to do what we call a windshield assessment…which probably won’t be noticed by someone if it’s dark, if it’s midnight or if they don’t realize there’s an earthquake.” .

Therefore, the department then notifies the residents of the area via social media about what happened, what they know, and any other relevant information.

Dorner said his first stop was where the USGS reported the epicenter, which is where the building happened to be under construction. But fortunately, the building did not show any signs of damage, he said.

This is not the first time the Northwest Ohio community has felt an earthquake in recent years. In 2019, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Lake Erie near Eastlake on the Bowling Green State University seismograph.

Dorner, who has lived in northwest Ohio his whole life, remembers that earthquake. Dorner said potential earthquake risks are a talking point for the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.

Thankful they were short and thankful it’s like, ‘What was that? “More than anything else.”

He also thanked the area community for not loading up the 911 dispatchers with calls about the minor earthquake, saying the Lake Township community had responded well to a mostly inconsequential event.

An Ohio Department of Transportation camera recorded shaking from the quake.

The @odot_toledo camera at https://t.co/y2mdfitzGi captured the earthquake in Wood County earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/nzhIk0chPH

– Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) May 20, 2023

Walbridge is located eight miles south of Toledo.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.5 kilometers (four miles).

The times, locations, and magnitudes of earthquakes are determined by seismometers, which record the vibrations caused by earthquakes.

The Richter scale measures earthquakes on a scale of 1 to 9 or greater. Magnitude is a measure of the magnitude of an earthquake.

For more information about the earthquake, click here.

