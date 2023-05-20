An earthquake strikes outside Toledo, Ohio on Friday evening





The epicenter of this evening’s earthquake was at the red dot near Toledo, Ohio, inside the concentric colored circles. Photo: USGS

According to the USGS, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake occurred just outside Toledo in northwestern Ohio at 8:17 p.m. Friday night’s earthquake released scores of reports to the USGS website and “Did you feel it?” The reporting tool that appears on it. The shaking was felt throughout the Toledo area as well as Perrysburg and Bowling Green, Ohio. The earthquake struck south of Metcalfe Field near Lake Township Hole at a depth of only 6.5 km. The US Geological Survey says this is the first earthquake to strike within a radius of 250 km in the past three weeks.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio has deployed a seismic network of 21 seismic stations across the state that constantly monitor and record seismic activity. Ohio Seismic Network (OhioSec) went online in January 1999, ending a five-year hiatus during which it had only one operational station in Ohio. Ohio has 24/7 monitoring and coverage with seismic stations with automatic detection and determination of location and magnitude.

Earthquake activity in Ohio is not common. The latest earthquake struck on March 20 about 14 miles southwest of Gallipolis. It was a magnitude 2.3 event. On February 4, a weaker magnitude 2.0 event occurred near Athens. On January 23, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake struck near Fairport Harbor.

The USGS says that Ohio has experienced more than 160 felt earthquakes since 1776. Most of these events did not cause damage or injuries. However, the 15 Ohio earthquake resulted in property damage and some minor injuries. The largest historic earthquake in the state occurred in 1937. The 1936 event had a magnitude of 5.4 and caused significant damage in the city of Anna and in several other western Ohio communities.

History of earthquakes across Ohio from 1776-2007. Photo: USGS

