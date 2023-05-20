Uncategorized
Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly to focus on “saving lives, promoting health for all” as WHO turns 75
As the world faces ongoing health and humanitarian crises, the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly will focus on promoting health for all.
This year’s session of the World Health Assembly will determine the immediate and long-term future of WHO, starting with the program budget for the next two years, key decisions on the sustainable funding of the Organization and changes introduced to improve WHO processes and accountability. Delegates will also discuss the key role WHO plays in the Global Health Emergencies Architecture.
The background of these questions is the organization 75th anniversaries, highlighting their shared global health achievements since the founding of WHO in 1948. It will review the past year’s progress, achievements and challenges along with future priorities in key pillars of WHO’s work: universal health coverage, emergencies, health promotion and well-being. WHA76 will meet from 21 to 30 May at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.
“As we mark WHO’s 75th anniversary, we can be proud of our past achievements, but we must remember the lessons learned as we move beyond the emergency phase of COVID-19, and create a future where every person has access to the health services they need ”, said Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This means strengthening the global architecture for preparedness, response and resilience to health emergencies, supporting countries on the path to universal health coverage and building a stronger, sustainably funded and accountable WHO.”
To kick off WHA76 on Sunday 21st May, the fourth edition Walk the Talk: Health for All challenge will start at Place des Nations at 8:30am CEST (warm-up starts at 7:30am CEST), to promote physical and mental health and celebrate the importance of partnership during WHO’s 75th anniversary. At around 14:00 CET, after a family photo with the heads of delegations, a high-level assembly welcome at the Palais des Nations will include speeches by the WHO director-general, heads of state and special guests. List of speakers below).
During this session, the Director General will award lifetime achievement awards two world health leaders.
On Monday, May 22, the CEO will deliver his keynote address at around 10:00 am.
On Friday, May 26, the WHO Director-General will be joined by representatives of five global foundations to present five public health awards and prizes up to seven laureates for 2023. They come from Bahrain, China, Guatemala, Lebanon, Nepal, Thailand and the Philippines.
Key issues
Key discussions and decisions are expected at:
- Review of WHO’s work in health emergencies, including the International Health Regulations and strengthening WHO’s preparedness for and response to health emergencies;
- Strategies and global action in areas such as women’s, children’s and adolescent health, rehabilitation, universal health coverage and primary health care, traditional medicine, infection prevention and control, low-quality and counterfeit medicines, refugee and migrant health, non-communicable diseases, mental health, social determinants, nutrition and disability;
- Approval WHO program budget for 2024-2025including the decision to increase assessed contributions and other issues arising from the Working Group on Sustainable Financing.
Daily strategic round tables will be held during lunch from Monday to Saturday in hall XVIII. These events will host discussions among assembly delegates, partner agencies, civil society representatives and WHO experts on public health priorities. The sessions run from 22nd to 27th May, from 13:00 to 14:15 CEST and can be followed on the line.
As WHO’s highest decision-making body, the Health Assembly determines the Organization’s policy and approves its budget. The WHA is attended by delegations from all 194 WHO member states. The agenda of the Health Assembly is preceded by the 30ththe meeting of the Program, Budget and Administration Committee of the Executive Committee, which will meet from May 17 to 19, 2023. After the Assembly, the 153rd session of the Executive Committee will be held from May 31 to June 1.
The Health Assembly is open to registered and accredited member states, associate members, observers, invited representatives of the UN and other participating intergovernmental organizations and non-state actors.
WHA76 will be broadcast live from WHO site.
Provisional agenda, preliminary schedule, Assembly documents and daily diary are available here.
Accreditation for media and news for the World Health Assembly
Media accreditation for WHA76 will be handled by the United Nations in Geneva. Register via Evidence.
To claim your badge:
On Friday, May 19 (opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CEST) at the Villa Feuillantines, Place des Nations. Details and address: https://unece.org/important-information-how-obtain-your-badge
On Saturday, May 20: UN Palais des Nations at Pregny Gate (opposite the ICRC building) from 13:00 to 17:00 CEST.
On Sunday, May 21you will collect your media badge at the UN Palais des Nations at Pregny Gate (opposite the ICRC building) from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm CEST
Next week – 22.-26. May- to collect media badges: Villa Les Feuillantines at Place des Nations.
Updates on the Health Assembly will be published on the WHO website and relevant materials will be sent to a global media list. Register for additions.
Photos and videos
WHO photos are available for media use via WHO photo library.
Register once for media access to the WHO photo library by clicking on “media registration”. this page.
For questions related to WHO photos by e-mail [email protected]
Recorded video material of the broadcast and other media content will be available to the media for download singing. For all questions related to the live video broadcast, please contact us by email [email protected].
Social media
WHO will provide regular updates to the World Health Assembly via Twitter -to follow @WHO and the hashtag #WHA76.
Follow WHO’s other social media accounts for #WHA76 updates: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube
