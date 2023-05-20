Stratford Landmarks declared earthquake prone | RNZ News





Notices will be posted on buildings with information about their potential performance in a medium earthquake, their rating, and the date by which reinforcement or other solution must be completed.

It will still be possible to use the facilities, Volzky said, but they will legally need to address their issues.

Stratford War Memorial Centre. Image: Stratford County Council/Provided

“Effectively, that means the process is on, the clock is ticking, and depending on what buildings are used for how long you have to fix it, it could be as long as 12 and a half years or as long as 25 years.

“So there’s a fair amount of time but once you’ve seen that information – the board – I think we have a responsibility to move this forward as quickly as we can.”

The problem was particularly pressing for Memorial Hall, Volesky said.

“It’s being used on a daily basis and there are some very large congregations of people out there, so while we don’t expect it to fall on anyone, the legislation requires us to move forward with enhancing that and do it as quickly as we can.”

What the ratings board wants to lift buildings could also be important, Wolowsky said.

“If you are going to use it for civil defense purposes, the need to go to 100 per cent (of the new building standard) and that would probably apply to Memorial Hall or TET Stadium.

“And if we were to choose one of those, it would most likely be the stadium because it is a new structure.”

The next question, Wolowsky said, will be how to pay for seismic reinforcement.

“Well, that’s the big elephant in the room and things are pretty tight right now as we all know, and I would suggest that because of the amount of money needed for the loan would be the way we’re going to deal with those.”

“We don’t have to do it all at once – it can be done in stages, and those are decisions we’ll have to make going forward.”

The Board Audit and Risk Committee discussed the valuation at its meeting this week.

Mayor Neil Volesky’s photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

It asked council officials to investigate the costs of strengthening the War Memorial Center and the TET Multi Sport Center and agreed to conduct a detailed seismic assessment of the Glockenspiel to better understand the options available to it.

It also requested that cost investigations of the War Memorial Center and TET Multi Sport Center include an option for improvements to meet the required standards for designated civil defense centers, and to identify alternative facilities within the area (existing or new) that could be used for a civil defense response.

The TSB Pool, which was not currently in use, also had an initial assessment carried out which indicated that 34 percent of the existing building standard was also unlikely to be achieved.

The committee asked the staff to provide an estimate for demolishing this building and restoring the land to ground level.

These cost estimates and any additional information will be submitted to the Full Board for consideration later this year and form part of the 2024-34 Long Term Plan process.

Stratford County Council has also begun work to identify earthquake-prone buildings across the region. The Building Services team will be in touch with the property owners regarding these valuations from August 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/490268/stratford-landmarks-declared-earthquake-prone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos