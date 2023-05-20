A 4.8-magnitude earthquake damages schools and roads in the town of Romblon





MANILA, Philippines – A powerful earthquake struck Romblon province on Saturday, prompting Odyongan Mayor Trina Vermalo Fabic to suspend classes and work in both the public and private sectors due to continued aftershocks across the municipality.

Vivolex recorded the earthquake at around 8:40 am on Saturday, with its epicenter about 14 kilometers southwest of Oduyongan, Romblon. It is said to have a tectonic origin.

The V intensity – corresponding to a “strong” earthquake on the Phivolcs intensity scale – was reported in Odiongan on Saturday morning. Volcanologists in the state are currently anticipating damage and aftershocks.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeRomblon #iFelt_RomblonEarthquake Earthquake Information #2 Date & Time: May 20, 2023 – 08:40 AM Magnitude = 4.8 Depth = 004 km Location = 12.37°N, 121.86°E – 014km S 78°W from Oduyongan (Romblon) https https://t.co/TFoVPbiECy pic.twitter.com/ewJeIo7CWn

— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) May 20, 2023

In a video released by the Philippine Information Agency on Saturday, a truck is seen shaking violently, waking up a sleeping driver inside.

Numerous parts of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the State University of Romblon were also damaged, with some of its roofs falling to the ground.

Some cracks have also been noted in Bariri Bridge in Burgy. Henagh Amman, Ferrol, Romblon. Inspection teams from the Department of Public Works and Highways immediately went to the scene immediately after the earthquake.

Customers from Kadbayan Building in Dapawan, Odiongan, Romblon can be seen walking in this photo at around 8:40 am due to the accident.

“By the authority vested in me as Mayor and Chairman of the MDRMC, and in consultation with the MDRRMC, I am suspending study and work in the public and private sectors, today, May 20, 2023, Saturday, effective immediately, due to the continued occurrence of aftershocks from a magnitude 4.8 earthquake,” Vermalo-Fabich said on Facebook. Score was recorded in the vicinity of the municipality this morning.”

“Executive Order to Follow Soon.”

Science and Technology Minister Renato Solidum, in an interview with PIA Romblom, advised the public to refrain from panic especially since aftershocks are expected.

Solidum also reminded everyone to properly implement earthquake responses such as “duck, cover, and wait” to ensure safety. He also advised them to quickly seek refuge in safe areas to avoid additional dangers. – With reports from the Romblon News Network

