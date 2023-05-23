Rescue dog training is gaining popularity in Mexico due to earthquakes





Queretaro, Mexico, May 22 (EFE). Amidst the ruins of a building in the central Mexican city of Querétaro, four rescue dogs Palam, Orly, Robinson and Rocky by Mexican Red Cross dog handler Edgar Martinez are something that is gaining popularity in an earthquake-prone country.

Plum and Orly are the most famous of the canine tetras. It was they who began their training with Athos, a rescue dog who lost his life in 2021 after being poisoned, and today they pay their late colleague the greatest possible credit: following in his footsteps to search for and rescue people after accidents and natural disasters.

The earthquake in Turkey in February that killed tens of thousands of people was their first chance to be involved in a rescue operation from a natural disaster and today they continue their training even as they guide other dogs who have become familiar with rescue duties by various companies and agencies. .

The destroyed building used to be a nightclub, but for the purpose of training the dog rescue team, it has been converted into a perfect replica of an earthquake-damaged structure where dogs are taught to search for people trapped under rubble.

Martinez, one of the young coaches working on the team, concealed himself under sheets of plywood, tin and other debris while Plame – who was involved in the Turkish rescue effort – was turned away from the area so as not to see the whereabouts of the coach. excretes itself.

Once the dog was brought to the site, he walked around the area, sniffing and searching until he found the spot where Martinez was hiding, then started barking to show other members of the rescue team that he had located someone, at the same time he was trying to raise Martinez wrecked, who praised him and – as a reward – gave him a ball to play with.

We call it a “dumpster”. It’s a simulation of a destroyed building like after an earthquake, so here basically everything is the same; “There are metal plates and plates, unstable cases, sharp things,” Martinez told EFE.

The idea, he said, is to simulate a situation where a person is trapped under debris so the dog can practice what they are expected to do after a natural disaster such as an earthquake.

Rocky and Robinson are two other dogs on the team and are mentored by Orly and Balam, the latter being an offspring of Athos.

Athos becomes nationally known in Mexico in 2022 after his death by poisoning prompted the first criminal animal abuse trial, in which the person was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Plame and Orly, who rescued four survivors from the rubble in Turkey and found 36 bodies, are now tasked with instructing the new dogs in different ways so that one day they too will be ready to join the rescue team.

“We also use it a lot to raise awareness among the public about the issue of animal rescue, which is really important,” Martinez said.

Rescue dogs need daily training, even though they may not be close to the disaster site. They must remain ready for a call that could come at any moment from anywhere in the world, but their ongoing training goes beyond mere rescues, as their socialization is just as important too.

That’s why if a dog isn’t doing rescue training among simulated rubble, it also has to work on other tasks like participating in public exhibitions and knowing how to behave with other people so the audience can interact with them and “so they can interact with them,” Martinez said.

A few weeks after their return from Turkey, Martinez and his team left for Copacabana to certify four dogs they had trained and then handed them over to the San Juan del Rio Fire Department, in the state of Queretaro.

At the moment, the team is again preparing to leave in the coming days for Guatemala where they will provide support to the national canine unit so that the authorities there can select some of the dogs that will be sent after training for certification.

