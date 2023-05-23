Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly – Daily Update: 22 May 2023





Member States agree to the WHO Program Budget for 2024-2025, committing to increase estimated contributions (membership fees) by 20%. During the discussions in Committee A of the Assembly, the member states today agreed on a draft resolution with a proposed work program for the next two years (2024-2025). A US$6.83 billion budget for the implementation of this program was also agreed, the most ambitious to date, which includes a historic 20% increase in assessed contributions (or dues). The Secretariat and the Director-General thanked Member States for their overwhelmingly strong support for the resolution and for the trust they have placed in WHO. Almost forty member states took the floor. Decisions made during the week in the committees are subject to the final procedural step, approval at the plenary session at the end of the Assembly. Funding of the program budget is essential to ensure that WHO and its Member States can achieve the three billion targets. Investing in WHO returns 35 US dollars for every 1 US dollar invested, it is highlighted in the case of investing in WHO (A healthy return). The budget is distributed around the following strategic priorities: One billion more people benefiting from universal health insurance, $1,966.4 million;

One billion more people protected from health emergencies, $1,214.0 million;

One billion more people enjoy better health and well-being, $437.7 million;

More effective and efficient support to WHO countries, USD 1,350.0 million; This makes a total of $4,968.2 million for core programs, which remains unchanged from the 2022–2023 program budget; In addition, the approved budget includes: Polio Eradication ($694.3 million), Special Programs ($171.7 million) totaling $866.0 million;

Emergency Operations and Appeals ($1,000 million). With the increased estimated contributions, member states will contribute USD 1,148.3 million to this budget through their membership fees. The rest, US$5,685.8 million, will be covered by voluntary contributions from member states and other contributors. The 20% increase in estimated contributions was a commitment agreed at last year’s Health Assembly, one of the recommendations of the Working Group on Sustainable Financing. Other recommendations related to sustainable funding for WHO covering accountability, governance and funding reforms will be further discussed this week. Related documents Documents A76/4, A76/4 Add.1, A76/4 Add.2 and A76/43 A76/4 Proposal of the 2024-2025 program budget A76/4 Add.1 Proposal of the 2024-2025 program budget A76/4 Appendix.2 Draft resolution: Program budget 2024-2025 A76/43 Proposal of the 2024-2025 program budget Report of the Committee on Programme, Budget and Administration of the Executive Board to the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly

