Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How to Infiltrate the Yiga Clan Headquarters and Get the Power to Quake

Looking to infiltrate Yiga’s headquarters to get your hands on the Quake ability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? This power sees Link smash into the ground in front of him, sending a shock wave of sharp rocks that annihilate any enemies in its path.

If it sounds cool, that’s because it’s cool. It’s an indispensable ability that lets you fight bad guys without a conventional weapon, so let’s take a look at how our sweaty gloves can fit.

There are a few steps involved in having an earthquake guide that will allow you to pull off this earth shaking motion.

First, you’ll need to get the complete Yiga Armor set, so check out our Yiga Armor Set guide on how to do that first.

Infiltrate the Yiga headquarters

Now that you have all of your Yiga fashion outfit, get them ready and head to the main Yiga Clan HQ, which is located in the same place it was in Breath of the Wild, shown below. Just head to the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower for nearby access.

Once you are here, prepare your Yiga equipment and that you have at least 300 rupees in your wallet.

Now head over and make a beeline for Blademaster. Speak with this NPC and you can participate in a mini-game for 100 rupees that sees you try to beat a certain number of Yiga goons within one minute.

Defeat 6 enemies in Blademaster Challenge: Nintendo Life

There are three levels for this challenge and each level has its own reward:

As you can see, there are some ranked rewards on offer here including the sweet Parachute Cloth and the awesome Lightning Helm. Once you defeat at least six enemies within the allotted time, you will get your own earthquake guide allowing you to use Earthquake.

Blademaster Combat Minigame Tips

Bring arrows, sort your inventory items by fuse, and fuse whatever is most powerful for your arrows to shoot your enemies. Combine this with the slow motion of jumping off ledges and you should dust all three rounds fairly easily. good luck!

How to use earthquake pictures: Nintendo Live

Now that you have the Earthquake Guide in your inventory, you can use your new power by simply unequipping your weapons and pressing attack to send boulder waves of rock from your positions. Nice – good.

Check out the full Kingdom Tears walkthrough for more hints and tips.

