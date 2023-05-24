Exploring ‘sectional jumping’ Ridgecrest Earthquakes in a new study





Using the SuperMUC-NG supercomputer at the Leibniz Supercomputing Center (LRZ) in Germany, the researchers revealed that the Searles Valley and Ridgecrest events are indeed linked. The earthquakes interacted across a statically strong but dynamically weak fault system driven by complex fault geometries and low dynamical friction.

The team’s 3D rupture simulations show how faults that were considered strong before an earthquake can become very weak once rapid earthquake motion occurs and explain the dynamics of how multiple faults can rupture together.

When systems malfunction, we see unexpected interactions. For example, earthquake falls, which can jump from one part to another, or one earthquake causes the next to take an unusual trajectory. “The earthquake may turn out to be much larger than we expected,” Gabriel said. “This is challenging to include in seismic risk assessments.”

Based on simulations conducted by the authors, the authors found that the prognosticator could not trigger the main shock immediately. Their further calculations showed that the foul’s slow, silent motions likely added significant stress—enough to explain the late main shock.

According to the authors, their models have the potential to have a “transformative effect” in the field of seismology by improving the assessment of seismic hazards in active, multi-fault systems that are often underestimated.

“Our findings suggest that similar types of models can incorporate more physics into seismic risk assessment and preparedness,” Gabriel said. “With the help of supercomputers and physics, we have discovered the most detailed data set for a complex earthquake rupture pattern.”

The study was supported by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme, Horizon Europe, the National Science Foundation, the German Research Foundation, and the Southern California Earthquake Center.

In addition to Gabriel and Tawfiq Rahman, the study was co-authored by Duo Li, Thomas Ulrich, Bo Li, and Sara Carena of Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany. Alessandro Verdichia with McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany; and Frantisek Gallović from Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic.

