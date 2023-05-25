6.6 earthquake hits the border between Panama and Colombia





A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Darien Bay near the border of Panama and Colombia late Wednesday, May 24 at 10:05 p.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Reuters news agency quoted the US Geological Survey as saying that the earthquake was felt in both countries.

A second earthquake strikes

Nine minutes after the first earthquake occurred in the area, another quake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the same location. The USGS reported aftershocks of the second quake.

Several follow-up earthquakes of magnitude less than 4 have been reported since last night.

As reported by the USGS, the epicenter was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) off the coast of the eastern city of Puerto Ubaldia in Panama and both quakes struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

There are no immediate reports of damage

Panama’s national civil protection agency, Cinaproec, said no immediate property damage was reported and it was still monitoring the situation. Officials from the Colombian city of Medellin said the quake did not cause any damage. However, social media users have reported the earthquake saying that it caused strong shaking on both sides of the border.

The last recorded strong earthquake in Panama was in 1962 when a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the region.

Sinaproc reported that the quake was felt in the capital of Panama and the adjacent region in western Panama. Strong tremors caused by the quake were also felt in the Caribbean region of Guna Yala.

There is no possibility of a tsunami

Authorities in Colombia and the United States have ruled out the possibility of a tsunami, with the United States Tsunami Warning System specifically stating that there was no tsunami warning at this time.

watch | Iran seizes a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in Tehran with a court order | world news | WION

The USGS was the first seismological agency to report on it. A second report was later issued by the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

(With inputs from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/a-66-earthquake-shakes-panama-colombia-border-596245 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos