Electricity and natural gas debts in the earthquake zone of Türkiye have vanished





On Thursday, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that unpaid electricity and natural gas bills for residences and workplaces that were destroyed, suffered severe or medium damage, or will be demolished in 11 provinces affected by the recent earthquakes that hit Kahramanmaraş in Turkey.

The relevant statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources on procedures and principles related to eliminating energy consumption costs under the state of emergency was published in the Official Gazette on Thursday and entered into force immediately.

Accordingly, bills due but unpaid for the dates up to February 6, 2023, for subscribers of electricity and natural gas to whom their damaged residences apply within the scope of the emergency declared by Republican Resolution, and consumption amounts for the period from last reading until February 6, and unpaid bills of those subscribers for prior periods will be waved , if any, and depreciation amounts from the period prior to the privatization of Türkiye Elektrik Dağıtım A.

The illegal consumption of electricity and natural gas will be excluded from the scope of the statement.

The relevant companies will determine which buildings will be included in the scope of the exemption from the invoice in line with the damage condition information obtained from the relevant units of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change in relation to housing and workplaces, and from the relevant units in the country. Ministry of Culture and Tourism regarding registered buildings.

According to the specific guidelines, bills dated before February 6 but paid after February 6 will not be reimbursed, and these bills cannot be claimed.

More than 52,000 people have died in the 11 provinces hit by the February 6 earthquake, while hundreds of thousands have been injured and millions have been displaced.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Stay up to date with what is happening in Türkiye, its region and the world.

Engage me

You can unsubscribe at any time. By registering, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/business/economy/electricity-natural-gas-debts-waved-in-turkiyes-earthquake-zone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos