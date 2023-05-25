Uncategorized
Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly – Daily Update: 24 May 2023
Work continues to strengthen preparedness and response to emergency health situations
Today at the World Health Assembly, delegates in Committee A concluded discussion on item 14 and parts of item 15, taking into account the reports under those items, voting on two motions and agreeing to postpone the other until later in the week.
The WHO Secretariat responded to comments and questions from delegates, observers and other organizations received over the past day. The chief scientist said work would continue to strengthen clinical trials in emergency cases. The WHO Executive Director for Emergencies appreciates the support of Member States for WHO’s ongoing work in emergencies and the recognition of the need to provide the organization with the necessary resources to continue its work. (WHO is currently responding to more than 55 emergencies that have been officially assessed, 14 of which require support from all three levels of the organization). The Director-General said WHO will continue to work to harmonize the various processes for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
Delegates took note of the following reports: one of the Independent Monitoring and Advisory Committee for the WHO Health Emergencies Program which annually reviews WHO’s work in emergencies, the regular report on the implementation of the International Health Regulations, the WHO annual report on to its work in emergency cases, and its work to strengthen preparedness and response to emergency situations. The latter included a document on strengthening the global architecture for health emergency preparedness, response and resilience (known by the acronym HEPR).
Delegates voted on two proposals related to the emergency health situation in Ukraine. The draft decision on the “Emergency health situation in Ukraine and countries that receive and host refugees, resulting from the aggression of the Russian Federation” was adopted (80 for, 9 against, 52 abstentions). The draft resolution on “Emergency health situation in and around Ukraine” was not adopted (62 against, 13 for, 61 abstentions).
As for the Global Health for Peace initiative, delegates agreed to consider the issue later in the Assembly, after informal consultations that were to continue.
In Committee B, delegates considered a report on “Health Conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Occupied Syrian Golan”. By voting, they adopted the decision (76 for, 13 against, 35 abstentions).
Delegates discuss the critical financial needs to address the climate-related health crisis
Today, delegates of the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly participated in the strategic round table of Fr The role of the health community in climate action: an overview and moving forwardduring which the critical intersections of climate change and health were discussed, including their impact on millions of people around the world.
The meeting heard pleas for compassion from John Kerry, the US President’s Special Envoy on Climate Change, and Dr. Vanessa Kerry, Chief Executive Officer of Seed Global Health. The father and daughter climate advocates emphasized the plan’s greatest political importance for today’s and future generations, advocating for smarter investments and solutions for a catalytic effect in all sectors.
As the incoming COP28 presidency, the United Arab Emirates has committed to further raise the profile of health by announcing the first dedicated Health Day and convening the inaugural meeting of health and climate ministers at the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP) in Dubai in November 2023.
Germany highlighted its commitment of an additional €2 billion in funding to the Green Climate Fund to support efforts in low- and middle-income countries. BBC Studios also presented its upcoming production, entitled “Climate and Us”, highlighting the importance of public communication and debate on the climate and health crisis.
The meeting heard that 70% of reporting countries cited a lack of funding as the main obstacle to addressing the health impacts of climate change. Through Initiative WHO ATACH (Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health).which already supports 66 countries, WHO is examining whether existing funding mechanisms can be adapted to this challenge or whether new instruments are needed.
Concluding the strategic discussion, the WHO Director-General noted that climate change and health-related action fall between the silos of climate change financing and health financing, and emphasized the need for urgent and increased investment in the climate and health agenda.
