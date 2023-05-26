Uncategorized
Second earthquake to hit western North Carolina in the past three days
Posted: May 25, 2023/08:02 PM EST
Updated: May 25, 2023/08:02 PM EDT
Canton, NC (Queen City News) — There has been a second earthquake in Northwest Kaolina in the past three days, the latest of which occurred Thursday night.
An earthquake occurred in Haywood County for the second time in three days. (USGS)
The US Geological Survey reported a 2.4-magnitude earthquake at 6:27 p.m. 2.5 miles north of Canton in Haywood County. There were seven people reporting their experience as of 7:40 p.m
Meet the 6-foot-tall baby at the North Carolina Zoo
Thursday’s earthquake has been given an intensity level of III, which is lower than Tuesday’s. That’s when the 2.6 earthquake occurred.
