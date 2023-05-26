Panic erupts after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks hits Colombia and Panama | world | News





Panic broke out among the local population as strong tremors were felt in several parts of Colombia and Panama. Many residents ran out into the street as night fell to protect themselves from falling debris and check the damage to their property.

Footage posted by Twitter users on social media depicted frantic scenes as people were running outside while youths could be heard screaming and a dog barking.

In another video, people are seen wandering around the rubble, and Colombian magazine Semana reported that some saw entire walls of their homes in tatters.

The post added that a video from the city of Nicocli, in the Antioquia region, also showed trees swaying as locals gathered in the streets.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 6.6, was reported on Wednesday evening and had its epicenter in the Caribbean Sea, about 41 kilometers from Akande, a town in the northwestern Colombian region of Chocó.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) confirmed that the seismic event occurred at 3.05 am GMT (10.05 pm local time).

The US Geological Survey added that the epicenter was at a depth of 10 km.

About 10 minutes later, the first aftershock occurred, also with its epicenter in the Caribbean Sea, this time 34 kilometers from Akandy.

This tremor, recorded at 3.14am GMT (10.14pm local time) had a magnitude of 4.9.

Read more: The ship blocking the Suez Canal has been refloated in Egypt

Two more tremors followed within an hour, with one tremor of magnitude 3.6 felt at 3.23am GMT (10.23pm local time), 33 minutes before the fourth quake, of magnitude 3.1.

The seismic activity was strongly felt in several areas in the cities of Montería, Córdoba and Medellín – although officials from the latter region said no damage was immediately reported.

People living in Bucaramanga and Colombia’s capital, Bogota, took to Twitter to share their concerns after experiencing tremors.

Officials are currently assessing the damage to determine the number of people affected.

While people in some areas of Panama, including areas in its capital, felt the quake, the country’s civil protection agency said it did not immediately receive reports of damage.

But the officials added that they would continue to “monitor” the situation.

Shortly after the earthquake, the National Emergency Operations Center in Panama ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

Additional reporting by Maria Ortega.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1774270/colombia-panama-earthquake-magnitude-damages The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos