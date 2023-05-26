Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly – Daily Update: 25 May 2023

Progress and challenges in the health of women, children and adolescents

World Health Assembly delegates in Committee A discussed progress in relation to the Global Strategy for the Health of Women, Children and Adolescents (2016-2030). During the debate, which lasted two days and attracted comments from a large number of Member States, delegates strongly reiterated their commitment to the Strategy as a priority for global health and expressed concern about stalling progress in improving maternal and newborn survival.

The Director-General’s report on the Strategy presented to the World Health Assembly expresses concern that maternal mortality rates have stagnated since 2016. Furthermore, if current trends continue, it said, 54 countries will not meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target for under-five mortality, and 63 countries will not reach the SDG target for neonatal mortality. Levels of violence against women and girls remain alarmingly high, while mental health challenges pose an increasing threat to adolescent health.

Delegates emphasized the importance of an integrated approach across the lifespan to improve outcomes, including access to sexual and reproductive health services, as well as greater efforts and investments to accelerate progress in the poorest, fragile and conflict-affected countries.

Member States call on WHO to maintain momentum in its work to prevent and respond to sexual misconduct

This afternoon, Committee B discussed the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (item 22.1) as part of Review and update of issues considered by the Executive Board (Item 22, Column 4)

The Committee heard the recommendations of the Program, Budget and Administration Committee of the Executive Committee, and the Chairman of the Committee opened the floor. Australia spoke on behalf of 61 Member States from all WHO regions; Botswana spoke on behalf of the 47 member states of the African region; Israel, India, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Kenya, United States of America, South Africa, Maldives, Ecuador, Bangladesh and Peru also took the floor.

All speakers acknowledged the significant progress made by WHO in the fight against sexual misconduct and welcomed the new Policy on Addressing Sexual Misconduct (PASM), launched in March 2023, and the three-year strategy to prevent and respond to sexual misconduct, launched in January this year. year. Member States emphasized the need to close the cases related to the response to the 10th The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2018-2019) including accountability and comprehensive support for victims and survivors. They welcomed WHO’s transparency in publishing dashboards that record both investigations and disciplinary actions taken. They encouraged WHO to continue to make progress and lead by example within the UN system. Member States emphasized that preventing and responding to sexual misconduct is a shared responsibility and that they will continue to support WHO.

The Director-General thanked Member States for their support and reminded Member States that WHO is focusing on four areas: organizational culture change – a process that takes time; existence of safe and reliable reporting mechanisms; ensuring fast and credible investigations and setting deadlines for the end-to-end process (200 days); and following a victim- and survivor-centered approach.

Sustainable financing: the feasibility of a replenishment mechanism

The Seventy-fifth World Health Assembly adopted the recommendations of the Working Group on Sustainable Financing, requiring WHO to explore the feasibility of a top-up mechanism to further expand the funding base.

In response, WHO provided an assessment of the feasibility of such a replenishment mechanism. Member States took note of the report and reaffirmed the need for more sustainable, predictable and flexible funding for WHO. The report summarizes an analysis of six principles that should serve as a basis for consideration of a WHO replenishment mechanism and proposes the main elements of the first “WHO investment round” to implement such a mechanism in 2024.

Member States adopted a resolution welcoming continued efforts to sustain WHO funding and requested a plan for the first investment round in 2024, in close consultation with Member States, for the January 2024 IO.

2022 Results Report, Financial Statement and Audit for the year ended 31 December 2022



Financing and implementation of the Program Budget 22-23 and prospects for the Program Budget 24-25

The member states welcomed Results report and the detailed work contained therein. Further progress is needed to achieve the three billion targets towards achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals and addressing other health challenges.

The mid-term review of the 2022-2023 program budget shows that, despite progress in 2022 towards the three billion targets, outcomes and results, based on the GPW 13 results framework, the world is not on track to meet the targets. Although much has been achieved, further urgent measures are needed to achieve the goals.

In addition, key achievements and selected impact case studies are highlighted in the report to illustrate how the Secretariat and Member States are working together to drive health impact at the country level, where it matters most.

The Health Assembly took note of the Report on the results.

Member States also took note of the reports on the financing and implementation of the program budget. Despite the positive trends, as of 31 March 2023, WHO’s core programs have a funding shortfall of USD 443.8 million, after projections of voluntary contributions are included. The current gap is further compounded by the challenge of persistent “pockets of poverty” – which underscores the urgent need for more sustainable financing.

Delegates support sustaining momentum and innovation to end TB

Today’s delegates to the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly participated in a strategic round table on Ending tuberculosis by 2030: universal access to care, multisectoral collaboration and innovation to accelerate progress and combat antimicrobial resistance.

Tuberculosis, a treatable and curable infectious disease, remains the leading infectious killer, claiming 1.6 million lives and affecting millions more lives and livelihoods annually.

Ministers of Health, leaders of civil society, partner organizations and WHO shared first-hand views on global and national leadership and innovation to eradicate TB, as well as challenges and concerns, including the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.

dr. Atul Gawande, Deputy Administrator, USAID, and Ambassador Zbigniew Czech, Permanent Representative of Poland to the UN Office in Geneva, emphasized the importance of building stronger partnerships and integrating tuberculosis services into primary health care.

Delegates heard stories of stalled and reversed progress; dr. Ethel Leonor Noia Maciel, Minister of Health, Brazil, highlighted the decline in TB service coverage during the pandemic, while stressing the need for shared responsibility and resources across all sectors to tackle the main drivers of the TB epidemic.

There were also stories of resilience; Sylvia Masebo, Minister of Health of Zambia, which is one of the 30 countries with a high burden of tuberculosis, reported that the country has been able to sustain progress despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and shared lessons learned on how the fight against tuberculosis and COVID-19 can strengthen preparedness for the pandemic. Mr. Setiaji, Deputy Minister of Health Technology, Indonesia described the country’s new innovative health financing strategy, its efforts to provide equitable services for tuberculosis and the country’s commitment to advance tuberculosis research, especially for the development of new vaccines.

Top leaders in the fight against tuberculosis have stressed the importance of political momentum ahead of the upcoming second UN high-level meeting (HLM) on tuberculosis in September. HLM can provide the political impetus needed to turn around the fight against TB and accelerate progress to achieve the key TB targets of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

