A warning of a ‘strong earthquake’ sends Disney park guests to the ground





Credit: Muhammad Fayez Zulkifli via Unsplash

Video shows the terrifying moment Disney park guests were forced to plummet to the ground and brace for a powerful earthquake.

Of the six Disney Resorts worldwide, two are located in areas with high earthquake risk: Disneyland Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort. Thanks to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the latter is located in the most earthquake-prone country in the world, experiencing an average of 1,500 to 2,000 earthquakes annually.

Caption: Disney

The most significant earthquake to hit the Tokyo Disney Resort was, of course, the 9.1 Tohoku earthquake of 2011. While Tokyo was not damaged anywhere near as bad as other areas in Japan, both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have had to cease operations in midday. Its parking areas were flooded due to liquefaction, and at least 20,000 of its 69,000 visitors had to spend the night inside the parks due to the shutdown of Tokyo’s public transportation.

Fortunately, none of the guests or members of staff were injured during the 2011 earthquake. Tokyo Disney Resort has comprehensive safety measures in place in the event of an emergency, including acoustic earthquake warning systems.

Credit: Tokyo Disneyland

Today, the systems were put to the test when an earthquake hit the Tokyo area. A video shared by Twitter user a_s_arichan shows guests at Tokyo DisneySea falling to the ground as a pre-recorded ad warned guests in both Japanese and English, “Watch out, prepare for a strong earthquake.”

An earthquake happened when Disney hit pic.twitter.com/V0Tk6MvNbc

— Asari-chan (@a_s_arichan) May 26, 2023

Other photos shared on social media show guests stuck on stationary boats in It’s a Small World.

While the quake had a magnitude of 6.2, reports indicate that it was registered with a magnitude of only 3 in Tokyo. No tsunami warning was issued.

Credit: Disney

Tokyo Disney is more than prepared for earthquakes. Cast members are routinely trained in disaster response, and the resort is said to maintain emergency food stocks that can feed 50,000 guests for up to three days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidethemagic.net/2023/05/tokyo-disney-earthquake-warning-cj1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos