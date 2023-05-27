A slight earthquake was felt in Thalassari and Dahanu by the population; There are no injuries





Today’s Talasari Taluka felt two earthquakes within 15 minutes. The first quake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was felt in Talassari Talukas in Palghar district at 5.15 pm today. The epicenter of this earthquake was near Ghadan near Shri Mahalaxmi Temple at a depth of 8 km. The second earthquake, which measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt by residents near Kandarwady in Thalassari at 5.28 pm at a depth of 5 km.

Although the earthquakes caught the residents by surprise, no serious damage was reported. Tremors were also felt in the neighboring Dahanu Talukas district. People evacuated their homes and suffered moderate earthquake intensity. There have been no reports of any loss of life so far.

History of earthquake activity

This region has experienced periodic earthquakes, with the first earthquake felt in Dahanu region on November 11, 2018. Similar earthquakes of a less frequent and moderate scale occurred last year on December 1. These repeated events have left the local population in a constant state of apprehension.

Government response and precautionary measures

Acknowledging the concerns of the people, the government established a committee to mitigate the damages associated with the earthquake. This committee, chaired by Professor Ravi Sinha representing IIT Bombay, includes members like Palghar district collector and other officials of Mantralaya. Its primary objective is to develop strategies and initiatives to reduce the impact of earthquakes in the region.

Although earthquakes happen frequently, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to protect residents and prevent major damage.

Committee recommendations

Seismic reinforcement of RC buildings

Priorities:

1. Potential side effect prevention of intraday resistance frame breakdown

2. Preventing partial or complete collapse of wall panels

i) Walls are usually not supported to bear the load.

2) However, due to the deflection of the beams, loads may be partially transferred to the walls.

Remedial measures for non-bearing walls

1. Large cracks (≥ 5mm): require breaking and rebuilding of the wall panel (the panel is temporarily supported)

2. Medium cracks (2 mm to 5 mm): require suturing with rebar bars and re-plastering.

3. Small cracks (<2mm): Requires re-grouting after filling the cracks with grout mortar.

Remedial measures for structural members (beams/columns)

1. No work shall be undertaken except after the temporary support of the slabs located near the damaged member has been lifted to strengthen it. Strengthening of structural members is a specialized activity and should be undertaken after hiring a suitable structural engineer.

2. Cracks cannot be simply filled. The lost strength must be restored.

3. The strength of the shaft can be enhanced by casing. Typical methods include:

i) Jacket at column beam joint

b) Filling cracks

iii) Incision injection

4) Steel plate to strengthen the column

v) External post-tensioning of beams

6) Steel jacket for columns

vii) Adding stirrups and additional ties to beams and columns

Eighth) Beams and supporting panels using steel plate

Seismic reinforcement of masonry load-bearing buildings

Remedial measures for load-bearing walls

I. Large cracks>5mm): require breaking and rebuilding of the wall panel (the panel is temporarily supported)

secondly. Medium cracks (2 mm to 5 mm): require suturing with rebar bars and re-plastering.

Third. Small cracks (less than 2 mm): Requires re-grouting after filling the cracks with grout mortar.

In walls where the crack width is less than 5 mm, repair may be considered. If cracks larger than 5 mm do indeed occur under normal loads, in the event of a moderate earthquake, these walls may function very poorly even after repair. Therefore, the repair of wall panels with a width of more than 5 mm should be determined in consultation with engineers on a case-by-case basis.

The following repair methods may also be used in consultation with the engineers on a case-by-case basis.

i) Injection plaster

b) Reinforced masonry walls

iii) Reinforcing unreinforced masonry foundations. iv) Repairing cracks by injecting cement/epoxy according to thickness

c) Adding new reinforcement walls

vi) Improving connections between resistive elements (eg connecting cross walls etc.)

vii) Applying vertical and horizontal limiting elements to the walls

viii) Reinforcing the walls using reinforced concrete jackets

Most of the suggestions have not yet been implemented.

Some other recommendations by some other committees:

1. Transferring government departments to stable and sound structures.

2. Establishing shelters.

3. Medical preparedness for emergencies.

4. Creating awareness among people about what to do and what not to do

