Laurie Dengler | You can’t avoid earthquakes, but you might get an alert before the strongest shaking – Times-Standard





Two magnitude 5 earthquakes occurred in Northern California this month. On May 11, an M5.5 struck Plumas County near the south shore of Lake Almoner, and this past Sunday, an M5.5 struck off the coast of Cape Mendocino in Humboldt County. They occurred on either side of the complex geological framework of Northern California and were not related.

The Lake Almanor earthquake was centered nine miles southeast of Chester. More than 6,700 hair reports have been submitted to the USGS Did You Feel It site—as far south as Visalia and north to the Oregon border. The earthquake caused objects to fall off shelves and trigger rockslides, but no major injuries or damage were reported.

The Lake Almoner earthquake was caused by a rupture in a natural fault oriented north-south. Natural faults are extended, caused by stretching, the dominant pattern of faulting in Basin County and Range tectonics. The May 11 earthquake was near the western edge of the basin and range and was unrelated to the Mount Lassen volcano.

This past Sunday, May 21, a M5.6 earthquake occurred on the Mendocino Fault, 60 miles west of Cape Mendocino. It didn’t get as many felt reports as the Lake Almanor earthquake because of its offshore location, but 602 people did report on Did You Feel It, from Bodega Bay to Brookings, Oregon and inland to Chico. There were no reports of damage.

The Mendocino fault is one of the most active faults in the state of California. Thirty-nine M5.0 and larger earthquakes have been recorded on the fault since 1970, the largest being a 7.1 in 1994. The fault marks the transform plate boundary between the Gorda and Pacific plates and the magnitude 5.6-like earthquakes are showing a recent east-west strike-slip motion. Slow propagation along the Gorda Range to the west and pull of the Cascadia Subduction Zone to the east results in steady shear along the fault.

The Lake Almanor and Mendocino fault earthquakes were more than 230 miles apart and caused by different tectonic processes but one thing in common. They both ran the ShakeAlert early warning system. Relying on a dense network of seismic stations, ShakeAlert detects an earthquake in the first seconds after a rip begins. Automated algorithms calculate the epicenter, magnitude, and areas where the shaking will be felt. If the volume and strength of the vibration exceed a preset threshold, audio and text alerts will be triggered within the next few seconds, hopefully before the strongest shaking occurs.

Discovery and analysis are only the first two steps in the process. What’s more difficult is getting alerts for you. Alerts are delivered to mobile phones in three ways. They all use the same information from the West Coast ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system seismic monitors. In California, ShakeAlert is overseen by the USGS and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. The message is short – an audible announcement “Earthquake, quake – drop cover and wait.” Your screen says “Shake expected earthquake vibration detected” with cover drop graphic.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) are a national system overseen by FEMA. WEAs include Amber Alerts to locate kidnapped children; messages of the imminent threat of severe disasters such as wildfires, earthquakes, tsunamis, and severe weather; Presidential alerts. WEAs are based on pre-arranged agreements between government agencies and private cell phone companies.

No need to register to receive WEAs. When an earthquake of magnitude 5 or greater occurs and is likely to be widely felt, a WEA is issued. WEAs do not know your location; Cell towers in the area broadcast the message to all phones within a specified geographic area. If you do not wish to receive WEA alerts, you can opt out by deactivating them in your phone settings.

You can also download the free MyShake app. In addition to delivering a ShakeAlert-powered message, MyShake uses your phone’s motion sensors to record ground movement to add to the sensed database. You can also share information about your experience with vibration. MyShake uses a threshold size of 4.5 for issuing alerts. You can define a home base in MyShake that will send messages through the cell towers in the area you are most likely to feel and to your phone no matter where you are. Remember to activate location services to receive alerts.

If you have an Android mobile phone, you probably already have ShakeAlert and you don’t need to download anything. ShakeAlert on Android works in a similar way to MyShake. If you do not want the messages, you can opt out by deactivating alert delivery in your settings.

Earthquake alerts are still new in California and each event is an opportunity to improve the system. Sometimes people far away from the area receive an unnecessary alert while others in the vibration area do not receive messages. If you are near the epicenter, you will feel the shaking before the alert arrives. In rural areas, cell phone coverage can delay/complicate reception. We don’t have instruments on the sea floor, so the vibrations of marine earthquakes reach the coast at the same time as the alerts.

The most challenging part of ShakeAlert is what you do with the information. You only have a moment to react, and human brains are not very good at responding to new situations. The most important thing is not to move. If you are physically able, get off the ground. If there is a desk or table nearby – get under it. in the bed? stay here.

I got the alert last Sunday while I was working in our garden. Lie on the floor to increase the odds that I will feel the weak vibrations. It was an open area, and there was nothing close to fall on me. In this case, I didn’t feel a thing.

If I had been inside I would have sat still and covered the back of my neck with my arm. My knee is not good enough to get under the table. If I was driving, I would slow down and find a safe place to park to the side of the road. If I don’t feel anything after a minute, I’ll be back on my way. One exception – if I was in a tsunami zone, I would keep driving carefully until I got out.

At present, no products supported by ShakeAlert include Tsunami. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service is responsible for tsunami alerts, not the USGS. It takes several minutes to assess the likelihood of a tsunami after an earthquake, which is much longer than the few-second window of time for the ShakeAlert app. If a tsunami warning is issued for our coast, it will alert the WEA just as ShakeAlert does for earthquakes. Always remember that the shaking itself may be the first warning of a tsunami coming from nearby.

Do not confuse earthquake alerts with county emergency notifications. All California counties have systems in place to alert you to dangerous situations. These notifications are issued after deliberation by the administrators and are sent to persons who have previously signed up to receive notifications via text, phone, and/or email. If you do not register, check with your county OES office and find out how to do so.

Learn more about ShakeAlert and the earthquake shake notification at https://www.usgs.gov/faqs/how-do-i-sign-shakealertr-earthquake-early-warning-system.

Laurie Dengler is Professor Emeritus of Geology at Cal Poly Humboldt, and an expert on tsunami and earthquake risk. Questions or comments about this column, or want a free copy of Living on Shaky Ground readiness magazine? Leave a message at 707-826-6019 or send an email to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.times-standard.com/2023/05/27/lori-dengler-you-cant-avoid-quakes-but-you-might-get-a-heads-up-before-strongest-shaking/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos