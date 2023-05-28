



The Melbourne earthquake is the largest in more than 100 years to hit the metropolitan area

Last night’s earthquake was the largest in more than 100 years in the Melbourne metropolitan area, says Adam Pascal, chief scientist at the Center for Seismology Research in Melbourne.

You can read more here:

We brought you Senior Scientist at the Center for Seismology Research in Melbourne, Adam Pascal, in response on Twitter to the Melbourne earthquake. He’s now spoken with ABC News Breakfast about the 3.8-magnitude quake that he first noticed when he started shaking his bed:

We can start to see damage on this type of earthquake and above.

This earthquake is about 100 times smaller than the one that occurred two years ago in September 2021, but it was much closer to Melbourne. So I felt the same intensity but for a shorter duration.

… The distance separating you from an earthquake has a great influence on its impact. So because this was a shallower earthquake, although it was less powerful, it’s probably going to cause some damage, some cosmetic damage for sure, maybe structural damage but really when you get past the fours, fives, that’s when you start to see Harm fact.

Pascal says that 1902 was the last time an earthquake of this magnitude was centered in the Melbourne metropolitan area.

“It’s time to immortalize the next generation,” says David Koch.

Koch announced live this morning that he’s leaving “the best job in the world” but says he wants to focus on his family’s business and make way for the younger generation:

I’ve decided to hang up as co-host of Sunrise after nearly 21 years, over 5,300 shows and nearly 16,000 hours of live TV, it’s time to work some hours I count and have some flexibility to focus more on our family business and frankly a club My soccer too.

And so, after 20 consecutive championships in the TV breakfast ratings game, I honestly find it hard to get off the ground and take those tick marks and think it’s time to bring in the next generation. Let me tell you, I don’t want to be a clogged list.

You know I started here before Facebook before Instagram before Twitter and iPhone – yeah that’s my age – and I’ve loved every minute of it. And I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved here over the past 21 years.

I have been privileged to experience so many wonderful adventures to meet so many wonderful people and to cover so many moments of history in the making. It really is the best job in the world.

I will miss working with the entire Sunrise team… I will miss you my Sunrise viewers who energized me every day and were so lovely every time we met in person.

I know I will miss her terribly. But Sunrise has always been bigger than any one person. It seems right to exit the stage left on Friday next week. I will do so with great pride and gratitude.

David Koch is leaving Sunrise after 21 years

Sunrise host David Koch has announced his resignation after nearly 21 years.

Earthquake footage from Melbourne

Back to the earthquake, some Melburnians turned on the music at midnight and the SEN 1116 Sports Radio Network captured the moment the earthquake hit on camera:

The No to Indigenous Voice campaign has underestimated Australians, the prime minister says in an important speech

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, will use a keynote address later this evening to claim that the No Vote campaign has radically underestimated Australians, who will not succumb to fear campaigning over constitutional change.

You can read more about Albanese’s rendition of Lowitja O’Donoghue’s sermon in Adelaide this evening from my colleague Josh Butler:

Patterson defends Dutton in the audio debate

Patterson says it is “unfair to exclude” Peter Dutton following comments from the Australian Commissioner for Racial Discrimination that making race the focus of vocal discussion would embolden racists and increase abuse and defamation towards Indigenous Australians.

Leaders of the Yes campaign in particular have used it to viciously attack people with a different point of view.

The Indigenous vote in parliament is an “attack on liberal principles,” says the liberal senator

Patterson says that the Indigenous voice in differentiating Parliament on the basis of characteristics over which the people have no control is “offensive to liberal principles”.

When asked if he agreed with his leader, Peter Dutton, when speaking of the voice bringing back racism in Australia, Patterson said:

What the Yes campaigners are trying to do is treat Australians differently. … What we’re doing is putting something in our constitution that treats people differently because of a property they control. I think this offends liberal principles. We are all human beings and we are all Australians, and we should all be treated equally before the law and before the Constitution as well.

Liberal Senator James Patterson. Photo: Mike Powers/The Guardian

Patterson says the opposition has not been briefed on whether there is any indication that Wagner might be getting funding from Australia, but says it would be wise to implement as a precaution.

It is in Australia’s national interest that Ukraine prevail. We have to do everything we can to make sure they do.

The coalition called on the Australian government to designate the Wagner mercenary group as terrorists

The opposition is calling for the Wagner mercenary group, which has been accused of human rights abuses in the Russian war, to be listed as a terrorist organization under Australian law.

The French Parliament has called on the European Union to officially designate Wagner as a terrorist, and the UK is said to be preparing to do the same.

Shadow home affairs minister James Patterson said Australia had both practical and moral reasons to follow suit:

There are two reasons why we have listed terrorist organizations in Australia.

The first is for practical reasons—it makes it illegal to associate with them as an organization, raise money on their behalf, or recruit people on their behalf.

But there is also an ethical component to this. This is an opportunity for Australia to express our views, stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, and say that we do not tolerate the activities or behavior of a particular group.

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) addresses his units retreating from Bakhmut on May 25. Photo: Prigozhin’s press service / UPI / Shutterstock

The earthquake poses no danger of a tsunami

The Met Office says there is no danger of a tsunami from the Melbourne earthquake.

SES said no injuries or damage were reported, but the number of people reporting the quake kept the emergency service’s website down.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was recorded with its epicenter near Sunbury, Victoria. The earthquake occurred at 11:41 p.m. with poetic reports circulating. No injuries or damages were recorded at this time.

For more information visit https://t.co/BfEDYftW36 pic.twitter.com/JKxxl4J10y

– VICSES News (@vicsesnews) May 28, 2023

We are aware that our website is currently down – we apologize for any inconvenience, and are working to get it up and running as soon as possible.

If you need support from VICSES, call 132500.

– VICSES News (@vicsesnews) May 28, 2023

Tamsin Rose

The NSW Homelessness Minister has announced an exemption from the Rent Act

People seeking temporary accommodation in NSW will have more ‘dignity’, with 12 months exemption from the rule requiring neediest people to prove they refuse private rent to get help.

NSW Homelessness Minister Rose Jackson will announce the update to the Rent Notes policy today before it starts on 1 July.

She said there was little evidence that the 10-year-old requirement improved housing outcomes for rough sleepers, calling it an “arbitrary bureaucratic process”.

Jackson said:

We want to lighten the burden on people trying to find stable housing, not add to it. We are committed to rebuilding our housing system and restoring dignity in the process. Part of that includes removing the unnecessary Student Diary requirement.

On average, about 1,190 families have stayed in temporary housing each night this month so far, according to the government.

New South Wales Premier Chris Mines (left) and Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson (right) during a visit with local residents in Leichardt on May 10. Photo: Jay Gerrard/AAP

Victorians reported the earthquake feeling as if a truck was passing outside, while others reported damage to their homes.

That was a very serious earthquake feeling here in Cheltenham, Melbourne. Hope no damage. The windows rattled hard like a huge truck outside

— Lucy Morris Marr (@luciemorrismarr) May 28, 2023

Good morning!

And welcome to our live news blog.

Thousands of Victorians woke up on the fringes of a powerful earthquake in northwest Melbourne just before midnight Sunday, with it being felt as far south as Hobart.

The 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 3 km near Sunbury at around 11.41pm.

Geoscience Australia said there have been 21,386 reports of felons in relation to Indigo and Hobart.

People in the central business district have woken up, said Paul Legos, a Melbourne resident.

We’ll bring you more soon.

