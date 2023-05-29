Seismologist says Melbourne earthquake ‘largest in more than 120 years’





“We’ve seen earthquakes in that area before, not for long though… This is the biggest earthquake in the Melbourne metropolitan area for over 120 years, actually, so it’s very important. It’s not known.

“So [in] That area, there is some kind of known fault, and we’ve seen earthquakes in the past, but nothing of this magnitude.”

On Sunday evening, the state emergency service said it would send a crew to inspect a building said to have suffered cracks in the Ascot Valley suburb.

SES has also received reports of a cracked road near Mickleham, and a request for help breaking a wall at Eltham. An SES spokesperson said there were no significant reports of damage or injuries, and cautioned that the agency is unable at this point to attribute the damage directly to earthquake activity.

Corey Lynes, 41, of Sunbury lives near the epicenter and told This Mast that the quake left a crack in his kitchen wall.

“I thought a car or a truck had hit the house,” he said, “and even before I got up, dogs were running around the house barking.” “It was a very big, violent jolt.”

More than 20,000 Victorians – and some Tasmanians – have submitted a ‘felt report’ to Geoscience Australia following Sunday night’s earthquake.

Other Victorians described shaking sensations and hearing loud bangs during an earthquake.

Melbourne musician Irene Shay was performing live to video when the quake hit, jumping up mid-scratching song and looking up in bewilderment, before asking fellow guitarist and husband Simon Hopman: “Did you feel it?”

Shay felt very shaken, but Hopman, who was standing next to her at their home in Taylors Lakes, northwest of Melbourne, didn’t.

“In the middle of the song, I could feel shivers vibrating through the stool I was sitting on,” she said. “he [Hopman] It must have moved in sync with the music. “

Shay said they were broadcasting live late at night so viewers in the US, UK and Europe could tune in.

But a fan in Melbourne who lives in an apartment confirmed that they also felt the shaking, and that it was an earthquake.

“We stopped and talked about it for a while. Then we just kept moving forward.”

Shay was standing in her kitchen when the 2021 earthquake hit and she said this one looks similar. “I felt a low voice in my chest.”

The quake followed a 2.5-magnitude seismic event near Ferntree Gully, 30 kilometers southeast of Melbourne’s CBD, on May 16. The federal geosciences body said the quake was felt as far west of the epicenter as Camberwell, and as far south as Melbourne. Like Nare Warren.

The large 5.9-magnitude tremor that rocked Victoria on September 22, 2021, when the city was in the midst of a COVID-19 lockdown, was “more serious, but more removed,” Pascale said.

Six aftershocks occurred throughout the day after the initial quake, with magnitudes of 3.5, 4.1, 2.5, 3.1, 2.4, and 2.9.

No injuries were reported after the 2021 earthquake, but the Betty Burger and Concrete Co. restaurant in Chapel Street, Windsor, sustained significant damage after parts of its facade collapsed and collapsed onto the footpath.

Pascal acknowledged that Melbourne had been hit by a “series” of earthquakes and said the seismic activity was not unexpected.

“We’ve seen a series of events that we’ve felt in a relatively short period of time,” he said.

But if we look at … geologic time scales, that kind of thing is expected for what we’ve seen in the area. But it is unusual for it to be a coincidence in time.”

Geoscience Australia seismologist Hugh Glanville told ABC Radio that there have been 29 earthquakes in the past 10 years within 100km of Sunday night’s quake.

He said that earthquakes were causing damage to the walls when they had a magnitude of 4.5 or 5.

Quakes in Australia were usually about 10 kilometers deep, Glanville said.

“When it’s three kilometers deep, it’s much shallower. So the source of the shaking is much closer to people, so they feel it more strongly.” It’s relatively common in the area.

