The Australian dollar earthquake broke a 120-year-old record





Melbourne felt a 3.8-magnitude earthquake on Sunday night. Photo: Supplied

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck a suburb of Melbourne overnight broke a record in more than 120 years.

The earthquake woke people from their sleep at 11.41pm on Sunday, with people taking to social media to report that they felt a major tremor at the epicenter in Sunbury and as far away as Hobart.

Sunbury is located 36 kilometers northwest of Melbourne.

It is the largest earthquake within 40 kilometers from the capital in more than 120 years, according to a tweet from seismologist Adam Pascal.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Sunbury just before midnight Sunday. Photo: Geoscience Australia

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was reported in 1902.

Victoria SES confirmed that no injuries or damage had been recorded as of midnight.

No injuries or damages have been reported yet. Photo: Earthquake Research Center

Melbourne residents flocked to social media within minutes of the impact to share their shock at the midnight awakening.

“One arm solid” and mild to moderate shaking, slight rumbling [in the] Essendon area,” one user tweeted.

“After one ’21 shutdown, I’m sure parts of my house started to separate, and I’ll be watching for more movement,” said another person.

Someone shared a video from the home’s CCTV system showing her cat running in the basement after the first earthquake.

As of 3am on Monday, Geosciences Australia had received more than 21,000 hair reports from residents across the wider suburbs of Melbourne, Victoria – and even some as far south as Hobart.

“It was very scary with a thundering noise in Glenroy. Even though my two month old kept sleeping,” a third wrote.

More than 21,000 people reported feeling tremors, including some as far away as Hobart. Image: Geosciences Australia

“It was enough to wake me up from a sound sleep. A loud noise like an explosion, a deep rumbling, the rattling of windows, and then sheer silence. Said one of the residents of the reservoir.

A number of people have compared the quake to the last memorable one during the city’s longest Covid lockdown in September 2021.

The massive 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Woods Point, 180km east of Melbourne – although tremors were felt up to 700km away.

A destroyed building on Chapel Street in Burhan, Melbourne, after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck 700 km away. Photo: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw

The brick facades of central Melbourne crumbled to the ground with a total of 46 buildings destroyed across the city.

