Are earthquakes becoming more frequent in Australia?





A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Melbourne on Sunday. Australia’s science agency said tremors had been reported as far north as Bendigo and as far south as Hobart. Earthquakes have hit Australia frequently in recent years, but that uptick is still long-term. PATTERNS: On Sunday night, Melbourne was rocked by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake. Geoscience Australia said the quake hit at a depth of 3km in Sunbury, about 40km northwest of the city, at 11.41pm on Sunday. More than 22,750 people have contacted the agency to report feeling the shaking, with reports coming from as far away as Bendigo. And as far south as Hobart, Geoscience Australia said.

While earthquakes are not uncommon in Australia, several significant events have occurred in recent years. As a result, some may wonder if earthquakes are becoming more common in Australia.

Are earthquakes becoming more common in Australia?

Earthquakes are not often felt across Australia, but there have been many in recent years. In 2021, Victoria experienced earthquakes of magnitude 5.8 and 4.8, while Western Australia was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 in the same year. There was a 4.8-magnitude earthquake in Western Australia, and in March this year there was a 4.7-magnitude earthquake in South Australia Adam Pascal, chief scientist at the Center for Seismology Research, told SBS News that while earthquakes frequently hit Australia in the In recent years, this increase was still within the long-term patterns.

“We’ve seen, in the last few years, more earthquakes in built-up areas than we’ve seen in the last 10 years or so, especially in the last two years,” he said.

“But when we look at it on a geological time scale, this is during the normal return periods for these types of earthquakes.” Mr Pascal said while this was the first magnitude 4 earthquake in 100 years, it was still within typical timescales and patterns for earthquakes. “We expect to see four times as strong in the Melbourne area every 100 years, and here we have one,” he said.

“We put an earthquake every week in southeastern Australia and there are usually 30 or 40 earthquakes there… There are earthquakes that happen all the time that people don’t realize, and they are usually felt every month or so.”

Most earthquakes in Australia are of low magnitude and are not felt by people. Source: SBS News

What should you do when an earthquake strikes?

In the event of an earthquake, the advice from the Victorian Emergency Service (SES) is to drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture, and hold on. Mr. Pascal agrees and advises against going outside if fallen infrastructure or debris.

“Most people get injured when things fall on them, so the advice is to fall, cover up and hang on,” he said.

“Get down, get under something hard like a table, and hold on until this vigorous shaking stops.” If there is no table or desk nearby, SES advises you to cover your face and head with your arms and lean into an inner corner of the building. SES advice for wheelchair users is to lock and brake the wheelchair, cover your head and neck, and hang on.

If you’re outside during an earthquake, it’s a good idea to stay away from buildings, street lights, and utility wires, and stay out in the open until the shaking stops.

History of Australia with earthquakes

The most important earthquake event in Australia was in the Northern Territory in 1988, when three earthquakes of magnitude 6.2, 6.3 and 6.6 struck Tennant Creek.

In 1989, Newcastle in New South Wales was hit by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake, killing 13 people and damaging a $4 billion bill.

Pascal says he hopes Sunday night’s earthquake serves as a reminder of the possibility of dangerous earthquakes, and the importance of knowing how to stay safe. when he spoke. “We’d probably have a 7.5 on the Richter scale anywhere in Australia, and that’s a major earthquake.” These kinds of events that are small enough to raise awareness but don’t actually cause harm are really good for a reaction. Educating people about what to do in the event of an earthquake and how to prepare.”

Additional reporting by the AAP

