Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks Sontpur in Assam





Image Source: India TV 4.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Sontpur in Assam

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Sontpur in Assam on Monday morning, according to the National Center of Seismology. The earthquake was felt in parts of Guwahati.

The quake occurred at 8.03 am today at a depth of 15 kilometers and the tremor of the quake was felt in Bangladesh, Bhutan, China and parts of India recently.

NCS posted on Twitter that “Magnitude 4.4 earthquake, occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Latitude: 26.68 and Longitude: 92.35, Depth: 15km, Area: Sonitpur, Assam.”

It should be noted that Guwahati was hit by tremors from this second earthquake in less than 24 hours.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake jolted West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Sunday afternoon. At about 2.58 pm, the 10-kilometer-deep earthquake struck.

The tremor tremor was felt in different parts of Guwahati city in the early evening hours.

Earlier, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Sunday at 6:26 pm, the National Center of Seismology reported. This is the second quake after a mild quake hit the country earlier in the day.

The previous earthquake had a magnitude of 5.2. Mild tremors were also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Seismologists said the tremors, which lasted a few seconds, occurred around 11:20 a.m.

“The tremors were light. I felt a tremor as the tremors lasted for a few seconds,” said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh.

On the night of March 21, strong tremors shook most parts of Punjab and Haryana after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, causing people to rush out of buildings.

