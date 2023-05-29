The strongest tremor in 120 years has shaken a sleeping city





“It is much smaller, of course, in Australia, but it gradually builds up … and eventually this stress will exceed the frictional force of the faults in the earth’s crust, and thus we will get earthquakes.

“But it seems to happen pretty randomly in Australia.”

Geoscience Australia seismologist Hugh Glanville told ABC Radio that there have been 29 earthquakes in the past 10 years within 100km of Sunday night’s quake.

He said quakes were usually at a depth of about 10 km in Australia, while the latest quake was “much less powerful”.

“So, the source of the vibration is much closer to people, so they feel it more strongly,” he said.

Glanville said the quakes were causing damage to the walls when they had a magnitude of 4.5 or 5.

Adam Pascal, chief scientist at the Center for Earthquake Research, said Sunday’s quake was unusually strong for the region.

“Earthquakes have happened in that area before, but not for a long time… This is the biggest earthquake in the Greater Melbourne area in over 120 years, in fact, so it’s very significant,” Pascal said.

The center said Sunday’s quake was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake and more than 40 other small aftershocks.

The earthquake follows a magnitude 2.5 seismic event recorded near Ferntree Gully, in southeast Melbourne on May 16, and a magnitude 2 earthquake on May 22 in Croydon, east Melbourne.

SES said there were no significant reports of injuries or property damage from the latest quake. The service has received reports of a road crack near Mickelham and a request for help to crack a wall at Eltham, but a spokesperson said the agency was unable at this stage to attribute the damage directly to earthquake activity.

Lenez, 41, whose home in Sunbury is near the epicenter, said the quake cracked the wall of his kitchen.

Fernando Bergella says a huge rift has opened up at Sunbury’s Disability Support ServiceCredit: Wayne Taylor

“I thought a car or a truck had hit the house,” he said, “and even before I got up, dogs were running around the house barking.” “It was a very big, violent jolt.”

At least one injury has been reported: Melbourne man Devrim Kilic told this mast that he cut off his head after falling into his kitchen when the quake struck.

“I was fixing my kitchen cupboard door and sitting on the floor,” he said. “I heard the rumbling and I thought a truck was going to crash into my house. Trying to get up I lost my balance and hit my head on the side of the kitchen cupboard shelf and I had a very big gash and [bled] severely. “

He received 10 staples in his head at the hospital.

Sunbury resident Fernando Bergella launched a new website for his disability support service, Personal Support Systems, on Sunday, but said he arrived Monday morning to find significant damage from the quake.

A small crack, he said, was now a large gap the size of his fist between the concrete slab and the exterior brickwork. The floors were now also uneven.

“It looks like the whole building has changed,” Bergla said.

Other Victorians described their shaky sensations and hearing loud explosions.

Shay was working on a live video broadcast when the earthquake struck. She jumped up in the middle of the shocking song and looked around in bewilderment, before asking fellow guitarist and husband Simon Hopman: “Did you feel that?”

He was a Melbourne fan who lived in an apartment and confirmed that they also felt the shaking, and that it was an earthquake.

Credit: Illustration: Matt Golding

“We stopped and talked about it for a while. Then Shay said.

Shay was standing in her kitchen when the 2021 earthquake hit and she said this one looks similar. “I felt a low voice in my chest.”

