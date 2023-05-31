3 interesting facts about earthquakes in California





Earthquakes are part of life in California. If you’ve lived in the Golden State for any extended period of time, you’ve likely encountered several of them.

As part of the Ring of Fire, the most seismically active region in the world, the ground in California is constantly changing. People live with the possibility of hitting “The Big One” at any time, which is why billions of dollars have been spent over decades to improve infrastructure and make buildings more earthquake-resistant.

Here are three surprising facts about California earthquakes.

1. California has been hit by a potential 9.0 magnitude earthquake

Evidently, there were no seismometers or recordings of any kind in the year 1700. However, on the evening of January 26, 1700, Northern California and the entire Pacific Northwest were rocked by one of the most powerful earthquakes in history—it’s believed to have been around 9.0 magnitude. .

How do we know this? Japan has been tracking tsunamis at least since 684 AD and the earthquake that hit northern California, known as the Cascadia earthquake, triggered tsunamis that inundated villages in Japan and also caused massive damage along the Pacific coast of North America.

“We can work backwards from when the tsunami hit Japan to determine when the earthquake occurred,” the USGS explains.

The exact epicenter of the Cascadia earthquake is still unknown. The USGS believes that it occurred offshore between Cape Mendocino and Canada.

City ruins after the earthquake and fire of 1906, San Francisco, California. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. The ground is constantly shaking

The USGS records approximately 10,000 earthquakes in Southern California each year or about 27 earthquakes per day.

Most of them are so small that they go unnoticed. Only several hundred earthquakes register a magnitude of 3.0 or greater, and only 15 to 20 of them reach a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale.

California typically experiences two to three earthquakes strong enough to cause moderate damage each year, according to the state Department of Conservation.

3. The San Andreas error is not a single error

No discussion of earthquakes in California is complete without addressing the San Andreas Fault. But even this term is somewhat of a misnomer.

According to the USGS, the San Andreas Fault is not an isolated fault, but rather an 800-mile-long “rift zone” made up of many segments.

The average rate of movement along the San Andreas fault zone over the past 3 million years is about 2 inches per year, about the same rate as your fingernails grow.

“Assuming this rate continues, scientists predict that Los Angeles and San Francisco will be contiguous in about 15 million years,” says the USGS.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include some details about the crashes and earthquakes.

Close form Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/earthquakes/3-surprising-california-earthquake-facts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos