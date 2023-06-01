Spill at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean may trigger a magnitude 9.0 earthquake: report





The liquid, which was observed seeping up from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean located about 80 km off the coast of Oregon in the United States, has caused “concern”.

It was discovered that the fluid from the leak is a ‘tectonic lubricant’ (University of Washington)

This event has the potential to trigger a “great” earthquake of magnitude 9.0, according to the Michigan Tech University’s seismic magnitude scale. A study by the University of Washington has shed light on the Pacific Northwest, indicating the possibility of a massive earthquake in the region.

According to the findings published in the journal Science Advances, the spill is occurring about four kilometers below the sea floor within the Cascadia Subduction Zone. This subduction zone, which is known for its vulnerability to earthquakes, is located close to the Canadian coast.

What is this fluid and where exactly is it located?

According to the Science Advances paper, the fluid from the spill is a “tectonic lubricant” and was found to be about 9 degrees warmer than the surrounding ocean water. The spill is located within the Cascadia subduction zone fault, which acts as a boundary between two massive tectonic plates: the relatively smaller marine “Juan de Fuca Plate” and the significantly larger “North American Plate”. This is in the area from Northern California to Vancouver Island.

How was it discovered?

In 2015, a University of Washington team located a leak above the 966-kilometer Cascadia Subduction Region, where the ship’s sonar sonar detected ‘unexpected’ bubbles beneath the ocean’s surface. Subsequently, an underwater robot revealed that the liquid was a “chemical characteristic liquid”, which was later identified as a tectonic fluid.

Why can a leak be dangerous?

The presence of the fluid detected off the coast of the giant Cascadia plays an important role in maintaining fluid pressure between sediment particles. The researchers suggest that the loss of this fluid could reduce pressure, leading to increased friction between oceanic and continental tectonic plates.

Meaning, this could cause the plates under the ocean and those under the continental United States to lock up, generating pressure that could eventually trigger a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. Such an earthquake on the ocean floor can cause a large tsunami, which poses a serious threat to neighboring coastal communities.

Although this is the first known event of such a spill in the ocean, scientists believe there may be others, potentially in close proximity.

