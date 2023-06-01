Earthquake information: weak mag. 2.2 earthquake – 35 miles NW of Concord, Merrimack County, New Hampshire, USA, on Wednesday May 31, 2023 at 6:04 AM (GMT -4)





New London, New Hampshire (9.3 km from epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV): I was watching TV. It started as a rumble like thunder, grew to shake inside the house, reached a crescendo and stopped abruptly like an explosion at the end. | One user found this interesting. I didn’t feel the vibration..but boy did I hear the loud bang and it lasts 5-8 seconds!!! I’m in Andover, Nh!! Yikes

Wilmot NH (3.4 km WSW from epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / shake and roll / 2-5 seconds: lying on the bed on the second floor, awake, heard and felt the earthquake | 2 users found this interesting.

Newberry NH (20.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Bump and roll / 5-10 seconds: Sounds like a train with a low growling sound | 2 users found this interesting.

Andover, New Hampshire / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 5-10 secs: My fiancé and I woke up at the same time to a noise that sounded like something big was rolling around upstairs where we live, with a slight shaking | One user found this interesting.

03216 / slight vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibration / 10-15 seconds: You can hear and feel the vibration. I’ve lived in California for 30 years and I know what earthquakes are and the different types they are shallow. | One user found this interesting.

NORTH SUTTON (11.4 km southwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 15-20 seconds: I woke up around this time (I never wake up at this time normally), heard a very deep rumble and felt a very slight jolt for about 15 – 20 seconds

Warner, New Hampshire (17.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was asleep and suddenly woke up from movement. Immediately I thought it was an earthquake but then I convinced myself that there must be a big truck going by on Kearsarge Mountain Road.

Wilmot, NH 03287 (43 km N from epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: I stood in my kitchen and heard a rumbling sound, I thought it was a big truck at first, then I felt the whole floor under the house shaking for a few seconds.

Wilmot, NH / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 sec: I felt the heavy volume of snow sliding off our metal roof. The noise was like a mild sonic explosion. | 2 users found this interesting.

North Sutton (11.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Very short: Explosion sound with weak vibration and rumble | One user found this interesting.

143 Courier Rd Andover NH. Exactly 6:04 I looked / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / Too short: It felt like a single boom coming from the ground. We have 4′ basements and a semi-dirt/concrete floor in our 1800 homes. I felt like I was sitting on it. The husband was standing up and somewhat looking like his knees were bent and he said, “Wow.” Then we realized it came from the ground up.

Wilmot NH / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: the whole house shook. Loud bang, like a house exploded One user found this interesting.

new london nh / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: just rattling | One user found this interesting.

Wilmot (4.5 km from epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: It was a short, rapidly increasing sound that was felt and heard at the same time.

Stearns road Wilmot NH (9.5 km NW from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds: It wasn’t shaking much but the noise was what caught our attention.

East Andover, New Hampshire (7.9 km from epicenter) [Map] / light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Andover NH (1 mile east of epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

Wilmot, New Hampshire (6.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, vibration / 1-2 seconds: tremolo, “arm” and associated vibrations.

Danbury NH (8.8 km north from epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec

AndoveR, NH, USA (151.8 km west-northwest of epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds: gurgling felt. The dog was aware and responded before this happened.

Andover nh / weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s

328 Main St Andover NH / I didn’t feel: so I didn’t feel the quake itself but I heard the bang…it was very loud

Wilmot nh / I didn’t feel: I felt a jolt

Andover / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, vibration / 1-2 seconds: I heard a rattling noise and the house shook once.

North Sutton, NH 03260 / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Sutton / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 sec

Andover nh 03216 / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: I felt a loud bang from the boom.

Willmott / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Andover NH / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Very short: I heard a very short thump and shake

Andover / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Woke up to gurgling and shaking

Willmott NH / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

