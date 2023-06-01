Seen and heard: earthquakes and high-speed chases





“Seen & Heard” is a monthly feature for GPS World magazine, traveling the world capturing interesting and unusual news stories involving the GNSS/PNT industry.

The GNSS system records Alaska earthquake data

Alaska researchers were able to compare the quality of GNSS and seismograph station data when evaluating the magnitude 8.2 Chinyake earthquake near Dillingham, Alaska. Research reported by Revathy Parameswaran and colleagues at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, shows that GNSS and seismic acceleration data can be used interchangeably or in tandem to estimate the rapid magnitude or motion of the Earth. The research showed that the Chignik earthquake velocity records were nearly identical at GNSS at the same location and monitoring seismic stations at frequencies below 0.25 Hz.

No more high speed chases

The old Westbury Police Department on Long Island, New York, has opted for a high-speed pursuit alternative — GPS-equipped darts that relay the suspects’ current location, CBS New York reports. It took $36,000 to outfit six patrol cars with an air-powered dart launcher called the StarChase, which could be activated from inside the patrol car. When the trigger is activated, it shoots an arrow at the suspect’s vehicle with a GPS receiver inside and a sticky figure outside. It is a safe alternative to high-speed chases and safe to use around pedestrians.

TikTok’s CEO says the app doesn’t track

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of popular app TikTok, testified before Congress that TikTok does not collect precise location data from its users. During the session, which lasted more than five hours, Chew assured panel members that the app neither collects nor distributes location data. TikTok is under fire as a bipartisan Senate proposal aims to ban the social media app, arguing that it poses cybersecurity risks. The House Committee questioned Chew on the app’s algorithmic bottom line and policies for young users — given TikTok’s Chinese ownership — how much access the Chinese government has to user data.

Just some water, please

Satellite mapping data analyzed at the Institute of Geodesy of the Graz University of Technology revealed long-term drought conditions in Europe, reports GIM International. The data confirmed that groundwater levels have been consistently low since 2018. The Drought State was originally published by Eva Boergens in Geophysical Research Letters in 2020 when she indicated that there were severe water shortages in Central Europe during the summers of 2018 and 2019. There There has not been a significant rise in groundwater levels since then, and groundwater levels have remained consistently low.

