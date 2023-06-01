Earthquake Emergency Response, Whole of Syria (April 2023) – Syrian Arab Republic





As the Syrian crisis enters its thirteenth year, the scale, severity and complexity of needs across the country remains overwhelming. Nearly 15 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and an estimated 8.8 million people have been affected by the February 6 earthquake.

Three months after the earthquake, UNHCR is moving into a long-term response to meet the needs of the affected population and help them rebuild their lives and livelihoods. This includes the ongoing provision of protection services, shelter assistance and repair, and support for income-generating activities.

UNHCR response

In the first few weeks of the response, more than 300 collective shelters were set up to house earthquake-affected families in Aleppo, Lattakia, Homs and Hama governorates. At the end of April, about 30 collective shelters were still functioning. Families still in need of shelter support are gradually being transferred to medium-term shelters, in line with guidance from local operating theatres. UNHCR and its partners continue to provide support to affected populations in medium-term shelters and in the host community, while striving to ensure safe, voluntary and dignified relocation as temporary shelters close.

In northwest Syria, according to the Camp Management and Camp Management Cluster, 97 out of 109 newly established post-earthquake IDP sites are still active and still host some 74,000 individuals who have not been able to return home. Since the onset of the emergency, UNHCR and its partners, with the support of local actors, have been providing core relief items and shelter support to thousands of vulnerable families residing in community-hosted collective shelters and reception centres. UNHCR also provides psychosocial support, child protection and legal assistance.

