Sounders vs Earthquakes: Where to watch the match online, stream, TV channels, and kick-off time





How to watch the MLS match between the Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes, plus when the game kicks off and team news.

The Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes meet in Major League Soccer on Wednesday night, looking to improve their standings in the Western Conference.

While the hosts top the table, the visitors are fifth, seven points behind the leaders.

After winning six of their first nine league matches, the Seattle Sounders were expected to break away from the chasing pack midway through the season and secure first place.

Instead, three defeats in five games saw the rest of the field close the gap, with the Sounders now just three points clear of fourth place.

To their credit, Brian Schmitzer’s side responded with a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls last time out, with Jordan Morris’ ninth goal of the season making the difference.

However, while their last three wins have all been by one goal, the Sounders will be without Morris for the foreseeable future due to injury.

The San Jose Earthquakes have only collected two points from seven away games this season, dropping their last two points.

After 2-1 defeats to LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC, they bounced back with an honest 1-1 draw at home to fourth-placed Dallas last time out.

However, Luchi Gonzalez’s record of one win in seven matches does not bode well for his chances of finishing in the top four or higher.

On the plus side, the Earthquakes have scored in each of their last nine MLS matches, despite conceding an extra goal at the opposite end of the field.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, broadcast details, and more.

What time is the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes match?

The Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes face off on May 31 at Lumen Field. Kick-off is set for 10:30 PM ET or 7:30 PM PT.

How to watch the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes match online – TV channels and live broadcasts

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream online through the Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news and lineups for the Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders will be bolstered by the news that Obed Vargas has returned from injury. To date, Jordan Morris is the MLS’ top scorer with eight goals.

Seattle Sounders Possible XI: Free; Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Arriaga; Rusnak, Vargas; Ludero, Heber, Zhou; Maurice.

San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Nico Tsakiris are the only players who will miss the game.

San Jose Earthquakes Possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akabo, Mensah; Rodriguez, Mary; Yewell, Grosso, Mountaineer; Spinoza, Sinking, Cowell.

Face to face record

The last five matches between the Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes have ended with two wins each.

