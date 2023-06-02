



Every day, there are earthquakes all over the world, and hundreds of millions of people live in earthquake-prone places. People can better prepare for a shake if they know about it in advance, but the infrastructure needed to find and warn everyone of an earthquake is expensive to build and implement. In this article, we will discuss how to enable earthquake alerts on Android and iPhone.

We saw an opportunity to use Android to give people useful information about earthquakes when they use Google search, as well as a notification a few seconds in advance so they can get themselves and their loved ones to safety if they need to.

How to enable earthquake alerts on Android Open the app called Settings on your Android device. Scroll down or swipe down to find the Notifications or Sound & Notification option. Click on “Emergency Alerts” or “Public Safety”. Look for the section labeled Earthquake Alerts or Severe Alerts and flip the switch to turn it on. You may be able to change things about your alerts, like how they look, sound, or vibrate. Save the changes, and your Android device will now be set up to send you earthquake alerts. How to enable earthquake alerts on iPhone Open your iPhone’s Settings app. Scroll down and tap on the Notifications button. Again, scroll down and tap Emergency Alerts. Find the section called Government Alerts and flip the switch next to Earthquake to turn it on. You can also change alert settings by clicking on Earthquake and choosing the type of alert you want (eg Banners, Alerts, or None). You can also select whether to get test alerts by flipping the switch next to them. Best apps for earthquake alerts My earthquake alerts

With this app, you can track earthquakes all over the world. You will also be warned if, as the name suggests, an earthquake occurs in your area. Try these fixes to make sure Android alerts work if you don’t get them.

You can change the settings of these alerts to notify you of all earthquakes in your country or only those near you. It also allows you to set a custom amount so that you can get a warning if the earthquake reaches a certain level.

myshake

Aside from the usual alerts and tracking, MyShake allows you to report earthquakes and help the community. You can also see what other people have said about how much different types of buildings shake. The app uses surveys to keep track of what you’ve done.

People can learn from these surveys, and they can also help researchers improve their studies. The orange dots on the map show where to find earthquakes. With these orange dots, it’s easy to get more information.

Earthquake tracking app

Earthquake Tracker has a clean user interface that displays recent earthquakes near you as cards on your home screen. If you open the card, you can learn more about each earthquake. It also allows you to search for earthquake based on its magnitude, location, time or date.

You can have a look at the recent earthquakes around the world using the map view. Like the other apps on this page, you can also change how earthquake alerts are sent to you.

