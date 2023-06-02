Japan prepares for disasters, and vending machines offer free food in case of an earthquake





Japan has expanded its natural disaster preparations to include vending machines that provide free food and drink in the event of a major earthquake or typhoon.

Two devices have been installed in the western coastal city of Ako, which is located in an area that seismologists predict is prone to a major earthquake that is expected to affect the country’s central and southwestern Pacific coasts in the coming decades.

The machines, which carry about 300 bottles and cans of soft drinks and 150 emergency food items, including nutritional supplements, have been positioned near buildings designated for evacuation shelters.

According to the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, its purpose is to “open” and make its contents freely available in the event of a heavy rain warning or an evacuation order following an earthquake of magnitude five or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity scale. Seven.

Its contents must be paid for the remaining period, according to the newspaper.

Also read | US Seeks Explosives in Japan for Ukraine Artillery Shells: Report

The first of its kind in Japan

Earth Corp., which has a facility in the city, claims the devices are the first of their kind in Japan, one of the world’s most seismically active countries, where increasingly violent typhoons have caused major floods and landslides in recent years.

The rest of the time, the newspaper said, you must pay for its contents.

We’d like to install [the machines] across the country,” a company representative told Mainichi, as reported by The Guardian.

“We expect the warehouse to lead to the safety and security of our residents,” said a city official.

Earlier this year, a vending machine with a radio that automatically issues emergency notifications was installed in a Tokyo park.

Also watch | North Korea says it launched a satellite | Japan put its ballistic missiles on alert

Media reports said that earthquakes scoring five or more on the Japanese intensity scale would trigger the radio, which would relay evacuation and other important information from a local radio station.

Experts have increased the probability of a “giant earthquake” occurring in the Nankai Basin, off Japan’s Pacific coast, from 50 percent to 60 percent over the next 20 years, and to about 90 percent within the next 40 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/japan-aces-in-disaster-preparedness-vending-machines-to-offer-free-food-if-earthquake-hits-599642 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos