8ULENTINA organizes rally to raise funds for earthquake relief in Turkey · News ⟋ RA





8ULENTINA organizes compilation to raise money for earthquake relief in Turkey News RAAn Ode To Hatay, featuring DJ Plead, Bored Lored and more, is now released. Türkiye province. Coming out this week, An Ode To Hatay: An Earthquake Relief Compilation includes introductions from Bored Lord, DJ Haram, bastiengoat, and more. All proceeds will go towards a GoFundMe set up by Hatay local Erkan Avan to provide basic living supplies to the residents of the region. At the time of writing, £3,330 of its target of £5,000 has been reached. “As an artist with ethnic and indigenous ties to the region, I wanted to put together this compilation album as a gesture of solidarity through sound,” 8ULENTINA told Resident Advisor. Organizing this project felt like the immediate form of support I could give, with the skills I possess, to a cause that directly affected my family, loved ones, and our ancestral homeland. I am extremely grateful to all the artists who contributed to this compilation for their time and trust. Special thanks to Erkan Affan for his guidance on this project and for All the work he was doing on the ground in Hatay province. Last February, two earthquakes – with magnitudes ranging from 7.5 to 7.9 – struck southeastern Turkey. Two weeks later, Hatay was hit by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake. With the epicenter close to major fault lines, it was one of the hardest hit areas in the country. In March, the venues started collecting donations to build schools in Hatay and Kahramanmaraş. Listen to an ode to Hatay Province: Earthquake Relief Collection.

Track List 01. Fixing Age – Centipede 02. Tumba – Squeak 03. 8ULENTINA – Kept Between Us 04. Kaan – Leute (Oyna) feat. Ebow 05. DJ Haram – Big Simpin 06. Bored Lord – Unloyal 07. Zarina – Layali 08. gbd – panacea (recov med) 09. DJ Pitch – Hear Your Voice 10. Bergsonist – Rights 11. DJ Corpmane – horn track 12. Jetmall – Ski…skip feeling, ok? 13. Bastiengoat – Longstay 14. DJ Plead – SW 15. Via App – Psychoplasmixx 16. Mustafa S – Let U Go (Summer 2003 Mix) 17. 2 Lanes – A Deeper Feet Dream. Jonathan Aylward 18. Russell L. Butler – I’ll Receive You and Hear You 19. Luca – Or That Ode to Hatay Province: An Earthquake Relief Compilation is now released. Artwork: Ash Allen

