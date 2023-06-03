Earthquake information: weak mag. 2.4 earthquake – 19 km south of Frankston East, Victoria, Australia, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM (GMT +10)





Safety Shore / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec: Mild Vibration. I thought something had hit the house/garage door. My 3 year old son and I were sitting on the couch and feeling it. Didn’t wake my sleeping baby. My husband was driving around the corner and didn’t feel a thing. | 5 users found this interesting.

Mount Martha (4.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /Very weak vibration (MMI II) /Rattling, shaking/1-2 sec: The ground shook for a second and made a loud noise, similar to the cracking of the floor or a loud clack. All the dogs in the area started barking as well. | One user found this interesting.

Safety Beach (5.6 km from epicenter) [Map] /Very weak vibration (MMI II): Hear a loud rumbling sound like a nearby train, there were no trains here between 11.45am and 12.15pm today. Slight tremor of the ground.

Red Hill, Victoria (10.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Bump / 5-10 sec: Short rumble like heavy truck going by, followed by a single thump that rattled cups in cupboards and rattled windows

Mount Martha, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia (4.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 sec: Upstairs sitting at the table, it sounded like something fell hard on the roof and ran across. The window shook very briefly, within 5 seconds.

26km from Cowes, Bass Coast, Victoria (8.7km from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: loud noise heard, then rolling vibration, like rattling then dogs barking and parrot going crazy outside

Tuerong, Victoria, 3915 / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: It sounded as if a large shipping container had fallen from a great height and the ground shook for a few seconds. I was outside at the time, and it scared me especially because of the sound

Visroy / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 1-2 sec: Sitting in my car I could feel it shaking and it felt like someone was handcuffing my car but there was no slight vibration

Mt. Martha / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: Short stroke and rattling | One user found this interesting.

Safety Beach (6 km from epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: gas and flue fire rattling, small sense of movement.

Frankston (18.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Lina Valley (541.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, vibration / 5-10 seconds: rattling windows We thought it was our washing machine but it wasn’t working.

Rye Victoria Australia (22.1 km from epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): slight rumble, like thunder. Then a slight shake

Mount Martha (4.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / 5-10 seconds: I felt like watching TV and heard a sound as if something hit the house, then the dog started barking

Near Frankston East, Victoria (2.5 km NE of epicenter) [Map] / Soft Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Bump / 2-5 sec: I heard a big bang near our garage. I thought something had fallen on our garage.

Mornington (7.7 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, vibration / 2-5 seconds: weak vibration

Red Hill Vic (9.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, vibration / 1-2 sec: Quite loud growl

Morenton (8.2 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 s: brick house creaks and low growls

Mount Martha (5.1 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Safety Beach (6.6 km from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 sec: Loud rumble and thumping feel.

Drumana Vik (4.8 km from epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was in a chair so I didn’t feel it but the rest of my family could. It was very noisy

Mornington Victoria (6.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds: Mornington Victoria. Vibration and bang.

Mornington Victoria (290.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft rocking (MMI IV) / Soft rolling (lateral tilt in one direction) / 5-10 sec

Safety Beach (6.8 km from epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Shake and Roll / 1-2 sec: Hearing a turning noise coming from the northwest direction and striking upon reaching location.

Near Frankston East, Victoria (5.9 km from epicenter) [Map] / Vibrato (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: Also sound like a boom

near Frankston East, Victoria (6.3 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / light rocking (MMI IV) / horizontal swinging (sideways) / 15-20 seconds

Safety Beach Melbourne (8.7 km from epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): Huge shaking lasted only 3 seconds then huge rock then everywhere

Near Frankston East, Victoria (5.9 km west of epicenter) [Map] / Vibration (MMI IV): Boom, then a low rumble, then another boom

Mount Martha (4.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

Near Frankston East, Victoria (5.2 km NW of epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: Very short burst with noise like driving big trucks by moving too fast on the road

Mornington (5.1 kilometers north of the epicenter) [Map] / Vibration too low (MMI II) / Too short: Loud rumble

