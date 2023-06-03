Syria: Camps help earthquake-affected youth – Syrian Arab Republic





Summer camps to support young people in overcoming stress and trauma

(MissionNewswire) Salesian missionaries in Damascus prepare for summer activities to help nearly 2,000 young people cope with trauma from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6. After more than three months, the situation has not improved significantly. The repercussions of the war, along with the economic and social crisis the country is going through, have greatly affected everyone. Many children see no hope for the future.

The earthquake worsened the health situation in the country, which was already dire due to the war. Cases of cholera, scabies, diarrhea, hepatitis and measles have been detected. With a shortage of doctors and infrastructure, the only solution is private hospital care, which is inaccessible to most people. According to the United Nations, more than 9,000 buildings have collapsed in Syria, many of them uninhabitable. It is estimated that 8.8 million people need emergency aid.

On the front lines in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, the Salesians provided shelter, food, and emergency aid. Salesian Solidarity worldwide has raised more than 2 million euros for the emergency. All projects for which this money was raised are currently operating successfully and benefiting hundreds of young people and their families.

Now, Salesians are turning their efforts into more long-term recovery, including helping young people overcome stress and trauma through sports and recreational activities. Among these activities is the establishment of summer camps for young people between the ages of 8 and 18 years. The camps will be held in Salesian centers in Damascus and Kafroun and include transportation, food and all materials.

A study conducted by Mariam Ghosn, a psychologist working with the Salesians in Aleppo, showed that 85% of young people need psychological support and that by participating in group activities and therapy, they can heal the trauma caused by the earthquake.

The Salesian missionaries run three centers in Kafroun and the particularly intense conflict areas of Aleppo and Damascus. During the war and ongoing struggles in the country, the Salesian Centers continue to meet the needs of their communities by distributing food, economic aid, and scholarships to help young people continue their studies. Their work continues now even in the face of additional tragedy.

