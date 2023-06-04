The Jaipur Institute has been identified as the first center for earthquake safety of dams





The number of identified dams in the country is more than 5,500, and about 70 of them are of national importance. | Image source: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) in Jaipur has been designated as the National Center for Earthquake Safety of Dams, the first center of its kind in the country. The center will develop local capabilities in making the country self-reliant in addressing technological issues related to structural integrity and earthquake dams.

Earthquake shaking is the biggest threat to the integrity of dams. Having signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), which operates under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the new center will work intensively with dam engineers, regulators and policy makers.

MNIT Director Narayan Prasad Badi said here that the center will conduct a pilot study of selected dams across the country to develop and review safety standards, and review the Central Water Commission’s evidence related to earthquake safety of dams. The institute would later engage in some international collaborations as well.

Professor Paddy, who has research experience in electrical engineering, said that a special law on the subject – the Dam Safety Act, 2021 – has recognized the issue of safety of major dams as a matter of national importance and priority, that transcends state boundaries. “Building the capacity of academic and research institutions is an urgent need to meet the challenge of ensuring the safety of dams,” said Professor Paddy.

The Dam Safety Law provides for the monitoring, inspection, operation and maintenance of specific dams to prevent disasters related to dam failure. The legislation also provides for an institutional mechanism to ensure the safe operation of dams.

Amid growing concern about the structural and earthquake safety of old dams, the center is expected to play an important role in developing new standards for their protection. The Jal Shakti Ministry has approved a grant of Rs 30 crore to set up and operate the center for the next five years.

Union Minister Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said at the MoU signing ceremony here that the central government is working on a “mission-setting” towards the safety and maintenance of the dams. He explained that more than 25% of the dams in the country have completed more than 50% of their life, while many of them are a few hundred years old.

Central Water Commission Chairman Kushvinder Vohra and NDSA Chairman Sanjay Kumar Sibal were among those present at the event.

