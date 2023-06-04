Global earthquake report for Saturday, June 3, 2023





Sun, Jun 4, 2023 00:24 00:24 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on June 4, 2023

Summary: 8 earthquakes 5.0+, 50 earthquakes 4.0+, 98 earthquakes 3.0+, 222 earthquakes 2.0+ (total 378) magnitude 5+: 8 earthquakes degree 4+: 50 earthquakes degree 3+: 98 earthquakes degree 2+: 222 earthquakes no Earthquakes with magnitude or higher Total seismic energy estimate: 1 x 1014 joules (28.7 GWh, equivalent to 24,659 tons of TNT or 1.5 atomic bombs!) Hadramout, Yemen Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM (GMT +3) ) – #2: mag 5.5 79km north of Arequipa, Peru Friday June 2, 2023 at 8:49pm (GMT -5) – #3: mag 5.4246km SW of Mukalla, Hadramout, Yemen Saturday June 3, 2023 at 4:58pm (GMT +3) – #4: mag 5.2 164km NW of Bosaso, Bari, Somalia Sat Jun 3, 2023 9:2 am (GMT +3) – #5: mag 5.1 76km NW of Arequipa, Peru Fri Jun 2 2023 9:27 PM (GMT -5) – #6: Mag 5.0 Coral Sea, 72km SW of Port Vila #7: Mag 5.0 96km SE of Pozo Almonte, Tamarujal Province, Tarapaca, Chile Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 6:08 AM (GMT -4) – #8: mag 5.0 78 km NW of Arequipa, Peru Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 9:48 PM (GMT -5) – #9: mag 4.9, 79 km South of Port Vila, Al Shefa Province, Vanuatu Sat Jun 3 2023 12:06 PM (GMT +11) – #10: Mag 4.9 182km NW Bosaso, Bari, Somalia Sat Jun 3 2023 1:15 PM (GMT + 3) – Earthquake reported Field #1: mag 2.4 19 km south of Frankston East, Victoria, Australia – 116 reports Sat, Jun 3 2023 12:03 pm (GMT +10) – #2: mag 4.5 25 miles north of Santa Rosa , Sonoma County, California, USA – 23 reports Sat, Jun 3, 2023 at 5:01 AM (GMT -7) – No. 3: Mag 4.9 Catamarca, 89km W of Aguilares, Rio Chico County, Tucuman, Argentina – 13 Reports Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 9:11 PM (GMT -3) – No. 4: Mag 2.5 10.5 miles SW Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, USA – 10 reports Sat, Jun 3, 2023 at 5:56 AM (GMT -5) – #5: mag 3.5 45km SW of Romblon, Mimaropa, Philippines – 8Reports Sat Jun 3, 2023 10:29pm (GMT+8) – #6: mag 3.0mi N of Trinidad, Las Province Animas, Colorado, USA – 6 reports Friday, Jun 2, 2023 at 6:28 pm (GMT -6) – No. 7: mag 4.9 N P, 45 km SSE of Shizunai-Furukawacho, Japan – 5 reports Saturday, 3 JUNE 2023 7:35 PM (GMT +9) – #8: mag 5.5 79 km north of Arequipa, Peru – 4 reports Friday, Jun 2, 2023 8:49 PM (GMT -5) – #9: mag 2.6 miles SW Weldon, Kern County, CA, USA – 3 reports Fri Jun 2 2023 11:55 p.m. (GMT-7) No. 10: Mag 4.1 38 km S of Sivas, Turkey 2 reports Sat Jun 3 2023 6 o’clock :07 PM (GMT +3) – #11: Mag 5.4 246 km SW of Mukalla, Hadramout, Yemen – 2 reports Sat, Jun 3, 2023 4:58 PM (GMT +3) – #12: Mag 3.2 Sea of ​​Marmara, 6.7 km west of Gemlik, Bursa, Turkey – 2 reports Sat Jun 3, 2023 at 2:07pm (GMT+3) – #13: Mag 2.5 Aegean Sea, 22km NW of Kos Town, Dodecanese, Southern Aegean, Greece – 2 reports, Jun, 2023 4:47 AM (GMT +3) – #14: MAG 5.9 238km SW of Mukalla, Hadramout, Yemen – 2 reports Sat, Jun 3, 2023 10:17AM (GMT +3) – #15: MAG 5.0 Coral Si, 72km South of Port Vila, Chiva Province, Vanuatu – 2 reports Sat, Jun 3, 2023 12:44 PM (GMT +11) – Earthquake Stats

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

