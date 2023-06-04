



Experts said an earthquake occurred near Asheville

Updated: 12:01 PM EST June 4, 2023

Hide text Show text

Thank you, Jacqueline. Now until the news broke this morning from Burlington, as police have now identified the individual who said he set up a series of fires in Burlington. Officials say they responded to the fire before 3:00 a.m. yesterday. The first event took place at a corporate car rental location on North Church Street. While responding, the crew received another call about three nearby auto and motorcycle fires. Burlington police say the damage will cost more than $200,000. No injuries were reported in this incident. The police have now caught this 26-year-old man, sorry Miguel Amaya Gomez, as he is currently being held in jail. A 26-year-old man was arrested. He has been commissioned for multiple fees, including first class arson. This morning, great sadness and anger in India after what some are calling the worst train accident in decades. Nearly 300 people were killed and close to 1,000 injured. First responders work quickly to rescue those trapped inside the cable cars. Hundreds of meltdowns are reported every year in India, but a few are no small feat. While it’s still not clear what happened, railroad officials say the passenger train derailed Friday night. Its carriages fall onto a nearby track where they are rammed by another passenger train, which has also been partially detached. There were headless bodies with scattered weapons lying around scattered limbs. You can see people crying for help. You can see little children, little children looking at their mother, crying for their mother. The Prime Minister of India toured the scene, visited the injured, and vowed harsh punishment to those responsible for this tragedy. Investigators expect the death toll to rise even as the crew continues to work on the job. Back here at home, Greensboro Police are investigating an assault. Authorities say it happened yesterday afternoon around 230 on Wasil Road. Officers found one victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect in Pinnacle, North Carolina, and county sheriff’s deputies have stopped and charged Vishnu Fernandez with murder Friday night. This proxies found. Deputies found two dead men in Pinnacle on Meridian Drive. Officials did not say why they were hurt, but both men received multiple injuries. This morning, he told us Fernandez would be held without bond. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office agents share more information about the vehicle and lawnmower robbery Thursday. Deputies say they have been looking for Joshua Jordan at SEAGROVE. The deputies found a car that did not belong to Jordan, although they insisted it was his. Then Jordan took off into the woods. Agents later found him kneeling on a lawnmower. He now faces multiple charges, including fracturing and entering into the Winston-Salem Coalition which held an event over the weekend to address gun violence and help survivors heal. Our chance at love and healing kicked off at their events on friday. They will continue until next Friday. Organizers say trauma from gun violence can linger for many years. So they say events like this can really help create a general treatment for more details on the events, just that

Experts said an earthquake occurred near Asheville

Updated: 12:01 PM EST June 4, 2023

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported near Asheville, North Carolina, early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch other WXII headlines 12 NewsTop Stories First Lady Jill Biden Visits Rocky Mount and Fort Liberty in North Carolina Habitat For Humanity Expansion of Affordable Housing Neighborhood in Winston-Salem Get the latest interesting news by clicking here It Happened On About 6:09 a.m. about two miles northwest of Canton. At a depth of 2.9 km. There were no reports of any damages. To report an earthquake, click here. WATCH: Streaming newscasts from NOWCAST Weather | Watch NOWCAST TV | local news | patriotism | News We Love Keeping up with local news, weather and current events with the WXII app here

West Canton, North Carolina –

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported near Asheville, North Carolina, early Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

Click the video player above to watch other titles from WXII News 12

Top news

Get the latest important news by clicking here

It happened about 6:09 a.m. about two miles northwest of Canton.

Geographical experts say it was at a depth of 2.9 kilometers.

There were no reports of damage.

To report an earthquake, click here.

Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts

NAVIGATE: Home | Weather | Watch NOWCAST TV | local news | patriotism | News we love

Catch up on local news, weather and current events with the WXII app here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-earthquake-reported-near-asheville/44086153 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos