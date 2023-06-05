Earthquake Information: Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: 4.6 miles west of Germantown, Montgomery County, Maryland, USA, Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 3:02 PM (GMT -4)





Edgewater, Maryland (72.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: sudden loud bang, shaking and grinding in the house and windows, as if something hit the house or something fell on the house | 25 users found this interesting. Not an earthquake, a sonic blast from Andrews Air Force Base confirmed

Arnold/light shaking (MMI IV)/horizontal (lateral) rocking/very short: boom heard, then very intense shaking for a very short moment of time. All the neighbors ran out of the house because we all thought a truck had hit our house 12 users found this interesting.

Lanham (48.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: Sitting at the dinner room table I felt the floor on the second floor of a townhouse. It felt like an earthquake but an explosion sounded. | 11 users found this interesting.

21146 / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Complex motion difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds: The Department of Defense is quick to say it’s a routine aircraft breaking the sound barrier over the Chesapeake, but I don’t fall for that excuse. It was definitely underground. Very similar to the earthquake I felt in the same house almost 10 years ago. I would have believed it was an earthquake if it had not been more like the sound of an explosion; Most likely underground. Don’t believe the first nonsense they feed you… | 11 users found this interesting. An empty glass bowl, on the floor, under the kitchen counter (pet dish) blew/shattered. It was very noisy. No other animals or people in the house, just me.

Woodlawn, Prince George’s, Maryland (45.7 km ESE from epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): It sounded like a bomb went off and my house shook 7 users found this interesting.

Lake Ridge, VA / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: We felt the whole house shaking but also heard a big boom! Does this boom sound like an earthquake???? | 6 users found this interesting. I was thinking it might be some kind of sonic boom, caused by something passing through our atmosphere at extreme speeds Brock Hall, Maryland (62.8 km ESE from epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head bump / Too short: I was standing in my kitchen and I felt like the house was jumping. I noticed the earthquake because everything around me jumped. I felt like I was in the air for a little while, but it was that strong. A really powerful leap, almost like an explosion or a meteor hitting the earth’s crust, sent a huge ripple across the earth. | 5 users found this interesting. We live in Severna Park, Maryland The whole house shook and a loud bang was heard.

Prince Frederick, Calvert, Maryland (98.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / I do not feel: I was in bed, and there was no one in the house. A pet glass dish on the ground spontaneously exploded and shattered. ???? ♀️ | 4 users found this interesting.

Fairfax, VA / I Didn’t Feel: I was outside and heard one loud beep. Like thunder near the ground and not in the air because they try to picture this as a sonic boom (it didn’t sound anything like that). It was a sunny day so the thunder wouldn’t have happened either. | 4 users found this interesting.

Woodburn, Fairfax, Virginia (37.4 km SSE epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 sec: Loud boom or explosion. It was a very low frequency event. It rose from the ground upwards. I felt it in my feet, and then the windows rattled. Very short, 2-5 seconds. very loud. | 3 users found this interesting.

Fairfax / didn’t feel / 1-2 sec: It was kind of like thunder, but so loud it shook the ground. It only lasted 2 seconds but everyone I know in the area heard it 3 users found this interesting.

Woodbridge (58.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 seconds: We live near Quantico where the Marine Corps periodically does weapons training, but this noise was much greater and felt like a bomb went off in the Woodbridge, VA neighborhood. We went outside to see if something had fallen in our yard. | 2 users found this interesting.

Bristow (50.2 km from epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / Very short: A loud bang that shook the house, similar to when they bomb at Quantico (but much stronger) | 2 users found this interesting.

Upper Marlboro, Maryland (56.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: I felt the ladder I was standing on and jerked it hard .. I jumped out and looked out the window to determine the possible cause .. | 2 users found this interesting.

Upper Marlboro, Maryland (61.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Very short: I had just parked my car and was getting out when I heard a big bang!! House and earth shook. | 2 users found this interesting.

Truro Glebe, Fairfax, VA (47.2 km SSE from epicenter) [Map] /Very weak vibration (MMI II): I was watching TV in bed, and there was a loud bang and a shiver. My roommates only heard the noise. | 2 users found this interesting.

Kingstowne Alexandria vA 22315 / Moderate Shaking (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (Sideways) / 5-10 secs: Long Drapes shook, 20 lbs. + Indoor Plants on Movable Plant Stands, Bulbs shook. It could have damage to the structure. She was severe. The dog is upset. | 2 users found this interesting.

Davidsonville, MD / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Vertical swinging (up and down) / Very short: The windows of the house are shaking. My son and I were on the first floor and my daughter was on the top floor. We all felt it and thought something had happened in our house but we couldn’t find anything. We were shocked as if we were going up and down. | 2 users found this interesting.

Springfield va/mild shaking (MMI IV)/single vertical bump/very short: 2 seconds violent shaking. The whole house shook. The dog jumped off the sofa and ran. 4 adults screamed. We thought a large piece of furniture had fallen in next door. All the neighbors came out | 2 users found this interesting.

Springfield VA / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short: It sounded like someone dropped something very big and heavy on the ground from above. Brief rumble with a strong explosion like a bang. | 2 users found this interesting.

Pasadena / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: I heard mostly a loud bang on the second floor. But my band on the first floor heard the bang and said I felt a little bit of a vibration. But he wasn’t sure. | 2 users found this interesting.

Lake Ridge, va / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Single head bump / 1-2 sec: A very loud boom we felt on the mid level of our cottage. We thought a tree had fallen on our neighbors’ roof. Slight vibration as per above graphic. The noise was more than the vibration that made us jump. Although the bump was quite large and also noticeable. | 2 users found this interesting.

Annapolis MD / Mild Shaking (MMI IV): A small ripple in the air and a loud boom felt like some really powerful firework, or a very close gunshot. It scared me and my neighbors. | 2 users found this interesting.

Springfield Virginia (71 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft shake (MMI IV) / Rattling, jiggle / 1-2 sec: Big sonic boom…sounded bigger than I’ve heard at military airshows in the past. All the neighbors came out. very very scary | One user found this interesting.

Upper Marlboro, Maryland (59.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I sat on the couch and it felt like something hit home. clatter for a few seconds and screamed. | One user found this interesting.

Lake Ridge, VA 22192 (52.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds: Very loud and startling sound, rattling windows and doors. 1st thought it was a very close sonic hack, but then see this site and other reports. You don’t see what it would feel like to blast a boom over a wide area at the same time! | One user found this interesting.

Bowie, Maryland (53.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft shake (MMI IV) / Bump and roll / 2-5 s: Loud rumble: I was sitting on the couch when I heard and felt it. It was such a loud bang it felt like something huge had exploded and for a few seconds a powerful rumble shook my 4K Sqft house so hard when a big car crashed into the house. I felt like lightning struck my house. | One user found this interesting.

Soudlersville, Maryland (126.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 s: It was more like what you feel propley in the outer area of ​​a big explosion. Things shook outside and it felt like a big push of air moving across the ground from the northeast| One user found this interesting.

Springfield VA 22153 (43.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibration / very short: very loud sound ar 3:05 causing windows to slightly shake for a second or so. It sounded like a cannon firing or a very loud thunderclap. He also wondered if it could be that a very large vehicle crashed nearby. | One user found this interesting.

Greenbelt, Maryland (45.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Bump / 5-10 sec: Sounds like a sonic boom. All the windows rattled, the house shook, even the metal barbecue grill made a … rattling sound. The cats have been acting strange and nervous all morning. I’m from California so this is nothing new to me. I felt a lot including the capital earthquake. | One user found this interesting.

Springfield VA (46.6 km SSE from epicenter) [Map] / Moderate tremolo (MMI V) / Very short: two arms, the second higher and more powerful. It almost felt like two jolts from a super powerful subwoofer shook my house. | One user found this interesting.

