Aftershock near Asheville: Earthquakes shake western North Carolina

Sunday’s two earthquakes may be aftershocks after the May 23 earthquake

Updated: 2:45 PM EST June 5, 2023

Two earthquakes were reported Sunday at roughly the same location in western North Carolina, according to the US Geological Survey. A 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred Sunday morning about twenty miles west of Asheville. It was followed by a magnitude 2.2 earthquake later that afternoon. The epicenters of both earthquakes are located less than two miles northwest of Canton. The first quake occurred at about 6:09 am, at a depth of 2.9 kilometers. The USGS received more than 700 reports from people who felt an earthquake on Sunday morning, including local reports from Pilot Mountain and Madison, NC. Shaking has also been reported from as far away as Ohio and Connecticut. The second quake occurred at 4:35 p.m. Sunday at a depth of 2.2 kilometers. As of 2:00 PM on Monday evening, the USGS only received one report of this earthquake near the epicenter. Both earthquakes may be aftershocks after a 2.6-magnitude earthquake near West Canton on May 23. The US Geological Survey said aftershocks may continue to rock western North Carolina for a few weeks.

West Canton, North Carolina –

Two earthquakes were reported Sunday at roughly the same location in western North Carolina.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred Sunday morning about twenty miles west of Asheville. It was followed by a magnitude 2.2 earthquake later that afternoon.

The epicenter of the two earthquakes was located less than two miles northwest of Canton. The first quake occurred at around 6:09 am, at a depth of 2.9 kilometers.

The USGS received more than 700 reports from people who felt an earthquake Sunday morning, including local reports from Pilot Mountain and Madison, NC. There were also reports of tremors from as far away as Ohio and Connecticut.

The second earthquake occurred at 4:35 pm Sunday at a depth of 2.2 km.

As of 2:00 PM on Monday, the USGS has only received one report of this earthquake near the epicenter.

Both earthquakes may be aftershocks after a 2.6-magnitude earthquake near West Canton on May 23.

The US Geological Survey said aftershocks may continue to rock western North Carolina for a few weeks.

