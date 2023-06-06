an unusual earthquake strikes the Gulf of Mexico; There is no tsunami threat for Florida, Louisiana, Alabama or Mississippi





The overnight earthquake hit the Gulf of Mexico at the orange dot inside the concentric colored circles. Photo: USGS

An unusual earthquake struck the Gulf of Mexico about 175 miles southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana and about 175 miles southwest of Pensacola, Florida and about 175 miles south of Mobile, Alabama last night. Fortunately, there is no tsunami risk from the earthquake to Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, or Mississippi at this time. According to the USGS, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km at 16 minutes after midnight ET. The quake hit about 3 miles below the sea floor in an area far from any known fault lines or tectonic plates. No other earthquakes have been recorded in the area or hundreds of miles around in the last 30 days.

In 2006, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck just south of this area in the Gulf of Mexico. The Sept. 10 earthquake, which occurred at 10:56 a.m. ET, was strong enough that it could be felt across parts of Florida and Georgia. In that earthquake, the USGS reported that some items had fallen from shelves along the Gulf Coast, and cracks were noted in swimming pools. Like today’s event, no tsunami occurred. People as far away as Atlanta said they felt the earthquake.

Rare and unusual earthquakes such as today’s and 2006’s event are known as an “internal” earthquake, which refers to earthquakes that occur within a tectonic plate. Most earthquakes are telescopic in nature and occur at tectonic plate boundaries. Because structures away from plate boundaries lack seismic retrofitting and/or engineering to make them more durable for earthquakes, damage from internal earthquakes may be more severe than that from interlayer earthquakes.

There is no tsunami warning in effect at this time of this earthquake.

While earthquakes have the potential to trigger tsunamis, today’s event did not have the force or motion associated with a seismic disturbance that could create one. Tsunamis are giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea. Deep in the ocean, tsunamis don’t get very high. But as the waves travel inland, they build up to higher and higher elevations as the ocean depth decreases. According to the National Ocean Service, the speed of tsunamis depends on the depth of the ocean rather than the distance from the wave source. Tsunamis may travel at the same speed as jet planes over deep water, slowing only when they reach shallow water. While tsunamis are often referred to as tidal waves, this name is discouraged by oceanographers because tides have nothing to do with these giant waves.

