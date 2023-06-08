Uncategorized
WHO announces the winners of the 4th Health for All film festival
The World Health Organization announced the official selection of this year’s winning films at its 4thth The annual film festival Health for All, which takes place at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva. At the event, which was attended by actors, producers and public figures in person and online, the winning films declared for 7 different categories were shown, while 4 films received special awards from the jury.
This is the fourth year of the film festival, and the competition was no less fierce, with around 93 shortlisted films covering topics from anxiety and depression to the effects of climate change on health, as well as the health challenges of people with disabilities. The films were judged by a panel of distinguished professionals, artists and activists, including famous actors Sharon Stone and Alfonso Herrera, dance choreographer Sherrie Silver, climate activist Sophia Kianni and media personality Adelle Onyango. They were joined by senior United Nations officials and WHO staff.
“The Health for All Film Festival brings a human face to WHO’s scientific work,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Hearing the voices of people affected by health problems is a powerful way to raise awareness and improve our understanding of people’s experiences, and this can help us make progress towards health for all.”
From the official selection one “GREAT PRICE” awarded to each of the competition’s three main categories: Universal Health Coverage, Health Emergencies and Better Health and Wellbeing, which are in line with WHO targets three billion.
Sharon Stone, Golden Globe and Emmy winner actress from the United States of America, producer and activist for health and humanitarian purposes He said:
“I am glad to be part of the Health for All Film Festival. It is about creating better awareness of the key actions needed to achieve healthier living conditions around the world. The selected stories tell us about the intrinsic value of good health and its approach, and they advocate universal health coverage . Universal health coverage is a very important right, it is a human right for everyone all over the world.”
Four special awards were also given for a Film produced by studentsmovie on Climate change and healthmovie on Sexual and reproductive health and rights i.a A very short film.
The topic of mental health was represented in this year’s winning entries, including a powerful and moving short film from Sweden about anxiety and depression. The film, set to a rousing soundtrack, featured an array of actors expressing different stages of anxiety and how it can manifest. The overall message was that you are not alone in experiencing negative thoughts and that it is okay to acknowledge such feelings.
Another winning film, from Bangladesh, depicts a boy who was exposed to lead from a local factory. The harrowing film details the effects this had on his educational development and the work a local NGO undertook to highlight the problem and take action to prevent lead poisoning in the affected community.
List of awarded films:
UHC “Grand Prix”: “Jonathan’s Miraculous Feet” – Sierra Leone / Disability, clubfoot
Directed by: Mamihasina Raminosoa and Nantenaina Rakotondranivo from Madagascar for the non-governmental organization Miracle Feet / documentary film – duration 3’19”
Emergency medical conditions “Grand Prix”: “Nurses facing Covid / On the front” – Brazil / COVID-19 and access to care
Directed by: Klimt Advertising and the institution Conselho Federal de Enfermagem – Cofen – From Brazil / documentary film – duration 8′
Better health and well-being “Grand Prix”: “One in 36 Million: The Story of Childhood Lead Poisoning in Bangladesh” – Environmental health
Directed by Mitali Das and Arifur Rahman (Bangladesh) for the NGO Pure Earth Bangladesh Documentary – Duration 6’32”
Special award film about climate change and health: “When climate change turns violent” – Global/gender-based violence and climate change
Directed by Vandita Sariya (India) / documentary film – duration 4’32”
Special award Film about sexual and reproductive health and rights:“Vulvo and Dynia” – Israel / Vulvodynia
Director: Dina Stescovich (Israel) / Fiction – duration 4’13”
Award for student film:“Sigh for life” – Germany / Mental health, screen addiction, anxiety, depression
Director: Su Hyun Hong (Germany) / Animation – duration 8′
Special prize very short film:“Mirrors” – Sweden / Mental health, depression
Directed by Paul Jerndal (Sweden) / fiction – duration 3′
Films that received special recognition from the jury:
Special recognition for emergency medical situations: “My roots: Maya during Covid-19” – Guatemala / COVID-1
Director: Ángela Lucrecia Chiquin (Guatemala) / documentary film – duration 3’11”
Better health and well-being Special recognition: “Shades of Love” – Sweden / Mental health, depression and empathy Director: Pratick Paudel (Sweden) / Fiction – duration 5’51”
Special recognition for climate change and health: “Freedom to breathe: the child’s right to breathe clean air” – Global / Asthma and air pollution
Directed by Georgette Thomas (United Kingdom) / documentary film – duration 5’39”
Special mention for a very short film: “I’m naked / Je suis nue” – France / Violation of privacy; Mental health; Emotional violence against women
Director: Alexandra Mignien (France) / Fiction – duration 2’20”
For more details on the official selection, the composition of the jury and to watch the films and award ceremony, visit https://www.who.int/film-festival
|
