Direct Relief disburses $2 million in funding to ongoing earthquake response groups in Turkey and Syria – Türkiye





The funds will support trauma surgery, mental health services, expanded primary care services, and more

Direct Relief this week announced its latest round of financial support to local health providers and first responders in Turkey and Syria as the region continues to recover from a series of devastating earthquakes.

The death toll from the February 6, 2023 earthquake has risen to more than 50,000, with more than 200,000 injured. Direct Relief focuses on mental health services and psychosocial support for people affected by earthquakes, maternal and child health, surgical services for the injured and those in need of rehabilitation, and strengthening primary care services.

This week, Direct Relief has committed $2 million in cash support to the earthquake response effort. This is in addition to the $1.9 million already disbursed earlier this year. As part of this week’s commitment, Direct Relief is issuing the following emergency grants:

Financial support to Turkey:

The Association of Public Health Professionals, or HASUDER, will receive $275,000 to expand sexual and reproductive healthcare services for earthquake-affected women and children in Turkey’s Hatay region. The funds will support the employment of a doctor and two midwives, as well as an Arabic translator to support services provided to Syrian refugees. The grant will also fund the purchase of a truck to deliver ambulatory healthcare services.

The Psychiatric Association of Turkey will receive $175,000 to deploy volunteer psychiatrists to earthquake zones to provide psychosocial services to earthquake victims, local first responders, and healthcare workers who have experienced high rates of burnout and post-traumatic stress disorder. To ensure that Syrian refugee communities also have access to these services, the organization aims to hire four trained Arabic interpreters who will be based out of refugee settlements in the earthquake zones.

The Turkish Society of Hand and Upper Limb Surgery will receive 100,000 USD to provide surgical services to people injured or disabled due to earthquakes. The project will establish a mobile rehabilitation ward outside Malatya University Hospital, which has been operating at limited capacity since the earthquake.

The global humanitarian relief organization will receive $100,000 to support face-to-face psychological services for earthquake-affected people, and the funding will go toward the purchase of modular units to house part-time staff and one full-time job placement focused on a capacity building and staging strategy.

Ankara Medical Chamber will receive $50,000 to establish a fully equipped women’s health center in Malatya province staffed by volunteers from Ankara Medical Chamber to restore primary care services. To support women living in surrounding areas, this project involves renting a van for mobile health check-ups in rural areas with support for referral to hospital when necessary.

Financial support for Syria:

The Independent Doctors Syndicate will receive $800,000 to train 140 health personnel over eight months to strengthen the health system in Syria, procure healthcare equipment, and strengthen the health management system to ensure efficiency and capacity of medical records.

Syria Relief and Development will receive $500,000 to expand medical storage capacity in Azaz and Idlib and warehouse management systems for inventory tracking and distribution. The organization will also purchase medical equipment needed to continue health services.

Since the earthquake struck across the region, Direct Relief has shipped or shipped over 429 tons of medical aid to Turkey and Syria, including antibiotics, wound care dressings, protective equipment and other needed medical resources.

