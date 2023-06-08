Ancient rising lakes may cause the San Andreas earthquakes





A study has found that earthquakes triggered by California’s infamous San Andreas fault may have been caused by an ancient upwelling lake.

The San Andreas Fault is the boundary segment between two huge subsurface tectonic plates. It stretches more than 800 miles across California, past San Francisco and almost as far south as San Diego.

The study, published in the journal Nature on June 7, found that according to paleogeological and geological data, six major fault line earthquakes occurred during the times when Lake Cahuilla was rising in prehistoric times.

The southern end of the rift adjoins what is now known as the Salton Sea, a remnant of an ancient lake. Lake Cahuilla used to fill up periodically over the past thousand years, however, now the Salton Sea is just a shallow body of water.

An image shows a marker for the San Andreas Fault where it intersects Palette Creek Road in Purpleblossom California, a small town in Los Angeles County. Garikavanagh/Getty

“We found that the southern San Andreas fault, which poses the greatest seismic hazard in all of California, was likely caused by the filling of an ancient lake called Lake Cahuila. The lack of presence of this lake since about 1725 may help explain in part why this is so,” said Riley Hill, author of The study and a graduate student at the University of California San Diego, told Newsweek, that we haven’t had a major earthquake in this part of the fault for 300 years.

Scientists already know that large bodies of water can trigger seismic activity, the study said. However, its contribution to causing a massive earthquake is not well studied.

The San Andreas Fault has caused experts to worry as multiple sectors appear to be highly stressed. For this reason, they fear that a massive earthquake is imminent.

This earthquake could be triggered by the rapid filling of the Salton Sea, according to this new study.

“This part of the San Andreas Fault has accumulated a great deal of tectonic stress. While it is unlikely that Lake Cahuila will ever be filled again, there is a possibility that the Salton Sea, which is the remnant of Lake Cahuila in modern times, could be filled again,” he said. cardamom. “There is evidence to suggest that it may not only be the overall weight/volume of the lake that can trigger an event but the rate at which the lake is filling. So if we were to increase the filling of the Salton Sea quickly, I would be very concerned about the earthquakes it might cause.” [southern fault]. “

Water affects fault lines by increasing pore pressure, which reduces the normal pressure on the line.

“The pore pressure increases in two ways. The first is that the weight of the lake at the surface instantaneously increases the pore pressure at depth. Imagine the pressure on the sponge…the pore pressure will increase…the sponge wants to escape…the crust of the earth does not allow liquid to escape easily, So pore pressure goes up.”

The second is water seeping into the cracks and pores (diffuse) below the crack to the depth, further sealing the puck. It’s a lot like a puck on an air hockey table. With the air on, the puck will slide easily but when the air is off it’s frictionless. “It makes the disc difficult to slip. When you move the disc with your fingers it’s like tectonic pressure on the fault. However, the increased pore pressure is like running air – it pushes outward on the two sides of the fault making it easier to slip, causing an earthquake.”

The USGS previously predicted that it was very likely that some areas across the San Andreas Fault would experience a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in the next 30 years.

There have been previous examples of earthquakes caused by water loads. One such example is the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake in China, which was associated with the Zipingpu Reservoir.

The new study demonstrates how stress changes that are affected by hydrological loads can be underestimated.

“The modeling we use is a more valid complication of the realistic behavior of the Earth’s crust, but it is more difficult to solve. However, our results indicate that fluid diffusion and the liquid-solid coupling that occurs are very important,” Hill said.

“Without considering these effects, you can underestimate potential changes in stress caused by hydrological loads. We have already seen that large man-made reservoirs may have triggered destructive earthquakes. There is also a precedent that natural loads can be associated with earthquakes. Our work shows some It is an essential mechanism involved in the process and we hope it will shed new light on these created and natural human conditions around the world.”

Do you have advice on a science story that Newsweek should cover? Do you have a question about the San Andreas Rift? Tell us at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/san-andreas-fault-earthquakes-ancient-rising-lakes-1804974 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos