This California landmark may have prevented a major earthquake





Unlike the Bay Area, which has seen two major earthquakes in less than 120 years, Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California are going through a 300-year “seismic drought” that has baffled scientists for years.

Research published this week reveals that a 300-square-mile toxic lake, and its impact on the tectonic plates pent up below, may be a big culprit.

In short, the drying up of the Salton Sea in modern times has, for the time being, reduced pressure on the San Andreas Fault and delayed the “Great Rift,” which could one day wreak havoc on the Los Angeles Basin and its 13 million residents.

“It’s the weight of the lake on the crust,” said Riley J. Hill, lead author of the study and a doctoral candidate in the Department of Geosciences at San Diego State University and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at San Diego State University, by phone. “Imagine bending a ruler. You bend the upper crust, and that changes the pressure in the fault area.”

Earthquakes occur when the pressure built up between two tectonic plates—in this case, the North American and Pacific plates—becomes greater than the friction between them. The study, published in Nature this week, reveals that historically, when the body of water over the southern end of the San Andreas Fault is at its greatest, stress triggers an earthquake.

The paper found that six of the last seven major earthquakes in Southern California over the past 1,000 years occurred when ancient Lake Cahuila, in which the Salton Sea now lies, was either full or at full capacity.

The Salton Sea was a resort destination before the water evaporated, leaving toxic dust behind.

Hill used the puck analogy on an air hockey table. When the lake is full, the water acts like air, lifting the disc and letting it slide. “It effectively removes bugs,” Hill said.

The Salton Sea is an unusual place. It was formed accidentally, after a canal burst its banks in 1905, redirecting water from the Colorado River to the site of the old dry lake bed. In the 1950s and 1960s, it briefly became a vacation destination for Southern Californians, with a yacht club and resort hotel that saw lakeside performances from the Beach Boys and Frank Sinatra.

Since then, the lake has seen a catastrophic decline as the water evaporates, leaving toxic dust and fish bones on the sandy shores. For years, plans to refill the lake have been discussed, but new findings warn that the rapid increase in water there could make an earthquake more likely.

If we fill it up quickly, it could spur seismic activity. This fault has accumulated a lot of tectonic stress. “We know he’s ready to go,” Hill said. “I would be concerned about the Salton Sea filling up quickly.”

History shows that a major earthquake—magnitude 7 or greater—occurred in the southern San Andreas fault about every 180 years, making the current 300-year period an anomaly.

The USGS estimates that there is a 60% chance that an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 or greater will strike Los Angeles within the next 30 years. “We know that this part of the rift has accumulated enough tectonic strain to produce such an event,” Hill said.

If and when that happens, the results could spell disaster for Los Angeles.

“They are literally waves in the ground. Imagine those waves in the bathtub. They start to jump.” Hill said. “The L.A. basin would behave exactly like this. It has the potential to seriously damage the Los Angeles metropolitan area.”

