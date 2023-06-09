Earthquake damage is likely to cost the United States billions more annually than expected





A new report released in April estimated annual earthquake losses in the United States at $14.7 billion — up 140 percent from the previous estimate of $6.1 billion a year.

By Alice R Turner, Simpson’s Strong Fellow (SeismoAlice)

A new report from the USGS and FEMA estimates that earthquake damage costs the United States $14.7 billion annually — up 140 percent from the previous estimate of $6.1 billion annually from 2017.

Earthquakes have not become more dangerous since 2017. Instead, the increased earthquake damage estimates result from the incorporation of the latest data—the most recent earthquake hazard data from the USGS, as well as significant improvements in data on the number and types of buildings at risk. The new report also benefited from updated census data from the 2020 national census and more reliable estimates of how much construction costs.

USGS knowledge of earthquake hazards and the FEMA-developed Hazus6.0 software were critical components of this analysis, says Kishore Jaiswal, a USGS research structural engineer and lead author of the report. Jaiswal presented the findings of the new government report at the American Seismological Society’s annual meeting in April in Puerto Rico.

Map highlighting major counties in California where earthquake risk is among the highest in the entire state. Credit: USGS

Calculating the annual loss

The earthquake losses in the report came from a “probabilistic model”. The report not only looks at the impact of a single earthquake in a particular location, but many different earthquakes of different magnitudes and range of distance that could occur and potentially lead to building damage and loss.

“Probabilistic models include all known sources that we can consider at a given time period for a given location — all earthquakes that could affect that location,” says Mark Petersen, a USGS geophysicist and USGS National Seismic Hazards Chief. Typical project.

Using these models, it is possible to calculate the “annual earthquake loss” for each region – or for the entire country. In some years, earthquakes will not cause any damage and the financial loss that year will be minimal. But there are also years that are more likely to see a major earthquake causing significant damage—in the tens or hundreds of billions of dollars—large earthquakes on faults like the San Andreas or Hayward fault in the Bay Area or a massive earthquake at the Cascadia subduction zone in the Pacific Northwest. However, we cannot know in advance which year the harmful year will be. Reported annual earthquake loss values ​​are long-term averages of what would happen in a year. We cannot predict when, where, or how big an earthquake will be, but annual loss values ​​for earthquakes show where the damage will be most costly.

Loss estimates across the country

Not surprisingly, loss estimates are concentrated in high seismic hazard situations. California, Washington, and Oregon are responsible for $11.6 billion in estimated annual earthquake losses, or 78 percent of the US total. Estimated losses increased by 160 percent in these three highly seismic countries. But casualty estimates have also increased in most other US states, for example by more than 200 percent in Arizona, Idaho and Mississippi.

Only six states have a decrease in annual earthquake losses, including New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. These are mostly low seismic hazard areas, and the percentage of change is relatively small.

Casualties also tend to be concentrated in urban areas, where there are a lot of buildings and people. Fifty-five metropolitan areas, including Greater Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, account for 85 percent of the estimated total annual losses in the United States.

Photograph of earthquake damage in Inglewood (Los Angeles County), showing a row of structures damaged in a 4.9-magnitude earthquake on June 21, 1920. Credit: California Historical Society

previous estimates

The study relies on updated information on residents and building values. For example, says Jaiswal, “Home values ​​have nearly doubled in the past five to seven years.” The report states that “59 percent of the 140 percent increase [in estimated losses] Largely attributable to the increase in building inventory and appraisals.”

For the Hazus software to calculate loss values, it uses the best available earthquake science. One piece of information listed for the first time is how shallow surface layer, especially the upper 30m, can amplify earthquake shaking. The increase in risk is most pronounced where there are thick layers of loose sediment above the bedrock, especially in basins such as the Seattle Basin, Los Angeles Basin, San Francisco Basin, and Salt Lake City Basin. About 22 percent of the increase in annual losses in California can be attributed to the change in seismic hazard—this value includes changes in response to the created shallow subsurface.

comparison across the United States

Making comparisons of expected earthquake losses in different states or regions is not easy. For example, “$10 million in earthquake damage in Evansville, Indiana, represents a greater loss than a comparable dollar loss for San Francisco, a much larger city,” according to the report.

To allow for comparisons between different regions of the country, the seismologists who prepared the report use a metric called the “earthquake annual loss ratio.” Remember from the above that the annual earthquake loss is the expected loss according to the model, with an annual average, and takes into account both small, frequently occurring earthquakes and larger, frequently occurring earthquakes. The annual earthquake loss ratio is the annual earthquake loss divided by the cost of replacing the damaged buildings. Using this ratio makes it easier to compare areas with different populations and different building stocks.

All high earthquake risk cases noted a decrease in the annual seismic loss rate, despite an increase in annual losses for the earthquakes themselves. The decrease in the ratio reflects the replacement of old and weak buildings with more resilient buildings in states that experience many earthquakes. Jaiswal says the costs associated with minor amounts of damage that need to be repaired and fixed add up quickly, so the total annual loss continues to increase.

Average annual seismic losses by region, from Hazus estimated annual earthquake losses for the US report. Credit: USGS

Impact of the estimated loss report

In addition, the new report not only assesses the financial impact of earthquakes, but also injuries, debris from building collapses, and shelter requirements. The report will be widely useful, influencing everything from developing earthquake policy to promoting awareness of earthquake risks. “Total earthquake risk continues to outpace earthquake mitigation efforts in our country,” says Jaiswal.

“I suspect [the report] “It’s going to be helpful in the outreach component of what we’re doing,” says Jeff Briggs, earthquake program manager for the Missouri Emergency Management Agency. “It’s going to be a really good reminder for all the partners that I work with, and the citizens as well, to say, look what big earthquakes are.” Missouri is home to the New Madrid seismic zone, which caused devastating earthquakes in 1811-1812.

“This report doesn’t fundamentally change our message and it doesn’t fundamentally change our approach. But it does change its scope,” says Briggs. Earthquakes are still a national problem.

Hazus software effect

The impact of the new Hazus6.0 program exceeds the new US casualty estimates. Hazus software was originally created in 1997 as a standard tool for modeling risks associated with natural disasters. The code is used by federal agencies, research institutions, and regional planning authorities across the United States to support decision-making for mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.

Mitigation and preparedness efforts can be costly. Hazus could be a particularly powerful tool for governments to assess the costs of seismic upgrades. Hazus has been used to show that every dollar spent on building to a higher standard avoids $11 in future losses.

Response and recovery efforts can also use Hazus during real-time disaster response. By including data from the USGS’s Shakemap, which measures the feeling of shaking in real time from an earthquake, Hazus can be used to estimate the effects of an earthquake as it occurs. These damage and loss assessments will aid in the post-earthquake response and recovery efforts by emergency services agencies.

Hazus is key to contingency planning. Frequently, emergency planners use Hazus to estimate earthquake losses for a given “scenario”. Scenario earthquakes are based on historical events. “Because it has specific details that we need in terms of power outages and deaths and things like that, [scenario earthquakes] It really helps us prepare,” says Briggs.

Earthquake hazard map (2018) from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows peak ground accelerations with a probability of exceeding 2 percent within 50 years. The models are based on earthquake and slip rates. Locally, the risk may be greater than indicated here, because geology may exaggerate the movement of the Earth. Credit: USGS

However, these scenarios are not updated regularly. In Missouri, “the last time we actually did a very specific scenario-based study was in 2009,” says Briggs. The report showed that estimated losses across the US have skyrocketed, and the same will be seen in many of the scenarios used to mitigate risks. “I have no doubt that economic costs will rise significantly from 2009. No doubt.” Briggs says.

You can read the full report here. More information about the Hazus program can be found here.

Alice Turner is Temblor’s Strong Tie Simpson classmate. She is a postdoctoral senior fellow at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics, where she uses seismic observations to understand the mechanisms of earthquakes, both on Earth and on other planets. Simpson Strong Tie sponsors a second Science Writing Fellow at Temblor to cover important earthquake news around the world.

